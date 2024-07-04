Vlogger confirms relationship with JM de Guzman

"They were a couple since June 22, 2023" says someone close to vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome and actor JM de Guzman.

However, it was only recently when Donnalyn admitted their relationship.

Taking to Instagram on June 28, 2024, the vlogger uploaded snaps from her romantic evening with JM about a year ago, where they cosplayed as Megara and Hercules.

Captioned... "When I met Juan Miguel on Feb 16, 2022, he made me a pinky promise to do a fun Collab with him.

"Tawang tawa ako kasi wala akong maalalang lalaki na kilala Kong nakikipagPinky promise." Donnalyn recalled with amusement.

"Why did he has to make me promise? I'll tell you next time. I delivered our Pinky Promiseband all this happened."

Is this a clue on the next level of their relationship?