Vlogger confirms relationship with JM de Guzman

"They were a couple since June 22, 2023" says someone close to vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome and actor JM de Guzman.
However, it was only recently when Donnalyn admitted their relationship.
Taking to Instagram on June 28, 2024, the vlogger uploaded snaps from her romantic evening with JM about a year ago, where they cosplayed as Megara and Hercules.
Captioned... "When I met Juan Miguel on Feb 16, 2022, he made me a pinky promise to do a fun Collab with him.
"Tawang tawa ako kasi wala akong maalalang lalaki na kilala Kong nakikipagPinky promise." Donnalyn recalled with amusement.
"Why did he has to make me promise? I'll tell you next time. I delivered our Pinky Promiseband all this happened."
Is this a clue on the next level of their relationship?
Thai actor Max Nattapol is willing to do sexy films on Vivamax.
Max recently arrived in the Philippines to attend the red carpet premier of "Kuman Thong" which was directed by actor Xian Lim.
The Thai actor has no idea that his director is also a famous actor here in the Philippines.
"I had no idea. But Althea (Ruedas, who was also in the film) told me.
"Xian is very kind and warm. As a director, he knows what he was doing" he was quoted saying. "I'm interested to do a BL (boys love) project here in the Philippines but not with Xian, I want him to direct the project."
In Thailand, Max did "Bad Romance" - a Thai BL series.
It was the first BL series in Thailand.
With a project for Vivamax, Max excitedly said "sexy movies? Oh wow! Okay! Yes, of course!"
Max visited the Philippines six years ago for the fan meeting of their BL series "Bad Romance".
He even remembers eating Filipino desserts which he calls "ola-ola" meaning "halo-halo".
Expect more news about this Thai actor as he joined Philippine showbiz.