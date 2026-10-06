Vlogger Francis Leo Marcos arrested anew over cyberlibel

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested anew vlogger Norman Mangusin, also known as Francis Leo Marcos, over three counts of cyberlibel filed by the wife of another vlogger.

In a press briefing held in Camp Crame on Tuesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said that CIDG’s tracker team served the warrant to Mangusin at a hotel in Parañaque City.

He said Mangusin was brought to the CIDG’s District Special Operations Unit for booking and documentation.

“He is under the custody of the DSOU (District Special Operations Unit) of the CIDG and he was not yet able to post bail. We believe he was dining there or staying there in a hotel when traced by our operatives so he was arrested to serve the WOA (warrant of arrest). He peacefully submitted to the police authorities,” Co said.

Based on the police report, the warrant was issued by the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 294 for three counts of libel under Article 353 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 4(c)(4) of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

The court set bail at PHP30,000 for each count.

Mangusin was also arrested in February over multiple counts of unjust vexation.|by Christopher Lloyd Caliwan