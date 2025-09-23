VMLP calls for transparency, accountability on infra projects

The Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines (VMLP) Pampanga Chapter is calling for transparency and accountability amid probe on flood control projects in the country continues.

Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Earvin Dungca, also president of the VMLP Pampanga Chapter, expressed disappointment over the alleged corruption scandals.

“Bilang Pilipino, nakakalungkot po ang nangyayari sa ating bansa,” Dungca said.

The vice mayor highlighted two ordinances recently proposed by VMLP Pampanga Vice President and Minalin Vice Mayor Rondon Mercado.

The first ordinance calls for full transparency and accountability measures for flood control projects suspected to be anomalous.

The second is an appeal to the national government for greater compassion and proactive intervention in implementing legitimate and effective flood mitigation programs in Pampanga.

Dungca also reiterated that flood control projects are under the implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

He added that smaller flood control projects like creeks and drainage are under the implementation of local government units.

Dungca, the son of former Bacolor Mayor Buddy Dungca, emphasized the need for all levels of government to unite in combating corruption.