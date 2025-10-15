Volkslift, UAP Maharlika host architecture seminar

In line with the celebration of World Architecture Day 2025, Volkslift International Philippines and the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Manila Maharlika Chapter, recently a seminar dubbed “Elevating Design: Mastering Vertical Transportation in Philippine Architecture” on October 9 at Spencer’s Fusion Restaurant, Best Western Plus Metro Clark.

The whole-day event gathered architects, engineers, and design professionals for the theme “Design for Strength: Crafting a Sustainable Future.”

The seminar, accredited with 4.5 CPD points, offered participants valuable insights on integrating modern, efficient, and sustainable vertical transportation systems with contemporary architectural practice.

Leading the discussions was Engr. Nestor Lacson Marquilencia, a respected expert in elevator design, life safety, and code compliance.

He shared practical knowledge on vertical mobility and emphasized the importance of aligning safety, efficiency, and sustainability in building design.

The initiative was guided by UAP Past National President Architect Mediliano “Boy” Roldan V., with Architect Teresa Amabelle E. Ticsay serving as chairperson

UAP Manila Maharlika Chapter President, Architect Mon Jerkis Servino, was at the helm of the organizing committee.

Through this collaboration, Volkslift International Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to innovation in vertical transportation and to supporting the architectural community’s pursuit of safer, smarter, and more sustainable building solutions.

The event also served as a platform for ongoing learning and collaboration which is expected to strengthen the goal of elevating Philippine architecture through knowledge, technology, and design excellence.

