Voter registration site opened at Newpoint Mall

The JDN Realty Group, in partnership with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Angeles City, has opened a satellite voter registration site at Newpoint Mall.

Voters may register at the Lower Ground Floor Atrium of Newpoint Mall from 10 AM to 4:30 PM starting Monday, January 12, 2026.

Registration is open to residents of Angeles City and other qualified applicants.

The registration schedule covers January 12–14, February 20, 21, and 23, March 26–28, and April 8–10, 2026.

COMELEC Angeles City and JDN Realty said the initiative aims to make voter registration accessible.