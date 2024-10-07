Wage hike in CL effective Oct 17

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The new minimum wage hike in Central Luzon will take effect on October 17, 2024.

This was confirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission through Wage Order No. RBIII-25 which mandates a P50 to P66 increase in the daily minimum wage of workers in private establishments in the region.

Department of Labor and Employment Regional Director and Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board Chairperson Geraldine Panlilio said the P50 to P66 increase will be given in two tranches— P25 to P41 upon effectivity of the wage order on October 17, 2024 and another P25 effective April 16, 2025.

Under the first tranche, the new minimum wage in the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales will be P525 for non-agriculture, P495 for agriculture, and P515 for retail/service.

Upon implementation of the second tranche, the minimum wage in the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales will be P550 for non-agriculture, P520 for agriculture, and P540 for retail/service.

The minimum wage in the province of Aurora, upon effectivity of the first tranche, will be P475 for non-agriculture, P460 for agriculture, and P410 for retail/service.

Upon implementation of the second tranche, the minimum wage in Aurora will be P500 for non-agriculture, P485 for agriculture, and P435 for retail/service.