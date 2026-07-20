WAKING UP EACH MORNING THAT IS ALL THAT MATTERS

Life has its ups and down. Minsan nasa baba, minsan nasa taas. As it is declared in a song: ‘Like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel…’ The above sentences describe somehow the life of our cabalen from Apalit- Manuel Velez Pangilinan aka MVP. In his recent celebration of his 80th birthday, he declared:’ Life’s luxury is no longer measured by billion peso investments, landmark acquisition or sprawling business empires.’ After all he wasn’t born to riches. But like a kite he struggled and raced himself against a strong wind. Now he is one of the richest businessmen in the country.His father Dominador was a trusted bank employee of the late Roberto S. Benedicto, a Marcos Sr. crony. MVP just like many Filipinos was an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hongkong in his youth. Life now according to him has become simpler-to wake up each day grateful for the gift of life and of living.

After all,as clearly stated by MVP. Wealth is not everything. I hope those senators, congress people and government functionaries who have sticky fingers will read this article. It’s scary, it is what it is. This quote again: Whosever you are, even if you're at the loftiest of tower, death will surely overtake you'.

I am in my senior years and I accept the fact that just like my many barkadas we are already on the twilight zone. As far as I am concerned, I lived a beautiful life. The struggles, the defeats and the many victories. I consider myself lucky. So lucky in many things. Among the second generation of Pampanga newsmen, I am still standing, earning my keep while many colleagues of my time are already six feet under. I am still a multi-functional person. I still write a regular column. Adviser to several government entities like Clark Development Corporation and some private corporations other things.

Now this quote again. 'Our spirit is high, Sky is the limit. Our faith is much stronger than the fear you have spread. Our hope is firm that we go ahead with our lives even to the point of new normal. Our love with our fellowmen has become more solid as granite. It is a beautiful life as we stay home with our love ones, and busy in many opportunities in life and enjoy the blessings of God.’

When I am with senior citizens in my breakfast club, laughs always explode w alleged sex exploits become the topic. Everyone has a story to tell.

Each time pretty joggers in the Nepo Mart areain short short with some cleavage exposed the DOMs (darling old men) like Apung Piping Velasquez, 92 years old can't be restrained. Others in the group like Sam Lopez , Ed Gantan and more are in their most malicious looks. Most men in their sixties never lose their appetite on women though they can no longer drill or can do the roundhouse, even with the help of viagra. But they can perform, less the acrobatics. Some don’t even need the blue pill when it is oral sex. I mean when they only talk about it. So it’s so blessed waking up in the morning.