History will tell us that Even Genghis and Kublai Khan of Mongolia faded. Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin likewise.The Romanovs of Russia ended their rule after more than 300 years in power. There were many more.The list is endless. Saddam Hussein of Iraq and Ghadaffi of Libya. Even the longest sentence has a period or an exclamation point. Goodbye to Digong Duterte and welcome Bongbong Marcos. Remember WALANG FOREVER! After BBM, baka si Raffy Tulfo naman…(daw). Or Leni Robredo if she plays her cards right.

In our province I never thought that the Nepomucenos will be outlasted by the Lazatins. Not a single Nepomuceno is in Pampanga politics today.The Macapagals are still around. But up to when? Could it be Mikey Arroyo later. Or maybe a Pineda? I don’t have an answer to that. In my many years of being a media person, I can safely say I have seen it all. They came and go. I have seen many political leaders who in their years carved their own niches. Some we remember others consigned to oblivion.

Interesting local stories of politicians is in San Fernando. I consider the late Armando P. Biliwang as the most colorful and controversial. Dondoy, that’s how friends and kins called him was mayor during the so-called dark days. The dissident movement in Pampanga was in its height. Before he became a politician he was a clerk in a hardware store owned by Filipino-Chinese businessman but politics beckoned. Earlier than Biliwang’s time there was the late Dr. Jose Quiwa , a dentist who presided on the growth of the town in the early years.

There were other outstanding men who served the capitol town with their own brand of public service. Among them Levi Panlilio, Col. Amante Bueno, Vic Macalino, Virgilio Sanchez, Pat Guevarra and Rey Aquino. Legacy wise, one who really endeared himself to the Fernandinos is none other than Oscar Rodriguez, a former congressman too. He had a colorful stint in congress.He was also not born to riches, like the tiktoker Mayor Vilma Caluag. In Mabalacat, give it to them, both Boking Morales and Cris Garbo left certain legacies which should be credited to them. The late Carlito Pineda, Catalino Domingo and Emiliano Candelaria served long years the town too.

In my hometown of Porac, Mayors Higinio Gopez, Agapito Lansang, Nonong Lumanlan and Roy David were outstanding town executives who served well and loved by their cabalens. In nearby Sta. Rita, Mayor German Galang endeared himself to the townspeople because of his humility. The same in humility was Frank Ocampo. One of the best known mayor of Guagua was lawyer Carmelino Roque. The following are the unforgettable town executives: Augusto Manapat and Benny Espino of Arayat, Domingo Flores of Macabebe, Epifanio Lacap of Masantol, Monico Mercado of Sasmuan, Macario Gomez and Ninong Ronquillo of Sto. Tomas. There are more in my succeeding articles.