WalterMart Opens its 45th Community Mall in Mabalacat

WalterMart opened its 45th branch in Dau, Mabalacat City marking a milestone as the third WalterMart in Pampanga.

Staying true to its mission of “Bringing the Good Life to More Filipino Families,” WalterMart Mabalacat is set to deliver a world-class shopping experience, create new livelihood opportunities, and champion sustainable retailing as their way of being part of the community for the Kapampangans.

WalterMart Mabalacat is designed as a community mall where families can enjoy convenience, variety, and quality all under one roof. The mall introduces through its flagship store- WalterMart Supermarket; Palengke Fresh - a fresh store concept that directly sources products from local farmers, ensuring affordable, fresh, and quick farm-to-table shopping.

This initiative not only gives customers better access to fresh produce but also strengthens WalterMart’s connection with the local farmers in the community. WalterMart Supermarket also champions local entrepreneurship through its “Love Local” section, a dedicated space that highlights proudly Kapampangan products from local MSMEs, in close partnership with DTI Pampanga.

All these initiative reflects WalterMart’s continued commitment to support homegrown brands and empower local communities.

Apart from WalterMart Supermarket that has a wide array of quality and affordable products both from local favorites to international must-haves, its anchor store, Abenson, the #1 Appliance Store in the Philippines, WalterMart also brings in a exciting store mixes that includes favorites like KFC, Mang Inasal, Hap Chan, Dunkin, Zus Coffee, Pick Up Coffee, and a vibrant food court offering diverse flavors — from Thai and Japanese to Korean, Filipino street food, and Kapampangan classics. Alongside popular lifestyle partners like Mr. DIY, Handyman, Watsons, EO, and World of Fun arcade, highlights include KKV, a store for the exquisite, young lifestyle that has a wide selection of imported and trendy new brands , promising a complete and enjoyable shopping and leisure experience for every member of the family.

To deliver best in class shopping experience and promote family bonding, WalterMart Mabalacat also features a dedicated play area for kids, green lounges and cozy seating area for friends and families to hang out and socialize.

A comfortable food court area, and an activity center designed to host weekend family workshops, worship services, and community-driven events.

WalterMart Mabalacat also offers its signature free parking service for all types of vehicles, making sure that each customer visit is hassle-free.

With FREE Wi-Fi access, WalterMart Mabalacat also promotes interactive and engaging activities, and fosters social connections that brings the community together in a warm, connected, and inclusive environment.

Beyond retail expansion, WalterMart Mabalacat strengthens its role as a community partner by generating over 300 local jobs, providing livelihood opportunities for Mabalacat residents and nearby towns.

WalterMart Mabalacat is also a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey.

The mall, powered by 1.53 megawatts of renewable energy, integrates solar panels and Solatube daylighting systems to reduce its carbon footprint, promotes Zero Food Waste initiatives, and continuously adopts eco-conscious practices.

This ensures that while the mall serves the community’s needs, it also takes care of the environment for future generations.

WalterMart Mabalacat Opening features a Grand Opening Sale where Buy 1 Take 1 deals, 50% discount on selected items, and Sulit promos are available until October 26, giving shoppers more chances to enjoy early Christmas shopping, Noche Buena ideas, and affordable gift options for the whole family.

Beyond shopping, the mall is envisioned as a community space where families can bond, unwind, sip coffee, and relax away from the hustle and stress of daily life.

For more information and upcoming schedule, visit www.waltermart.com.ph or follow WalterMart on Facebook and Instagram.