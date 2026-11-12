Waltermart opens branch in Porac

WalterMart has expanded its presence in Pampanga with the opening of its mall and supermarket in Barangay Manibaug Paralaya, Porac, on Thursday, November 12.

WalterMart Porac is the company’s 47th community mall and 53rd supermarket nationwide. It is the firm's fourth mall and supermarket in the province.

Gerico Punzalan, Marketing Head of Waltermart Pampanga, said the mall has prepared opening promotions until November 22.

“Sa grand opening sale natin, maraming Buy 1 Take 1, maraming libre at hindi lang for today dahil extended ang ating grand opening sale ay hanggang November 22,” said Punzalan.

As part of its opening celebration, WalterMart also distributed Handog Pamasko packs to selected families from the Aeta community for their Noche Buena.

Customers may support the initiative by purchasing a ₱150 Handog Pamasko Gift Card at WalterMart Supermarket. For every card purchased, the company will donate a Christmas pack containing products from UFC, Mega, Minute Maid and Chips Delight.

The supermarket also offers fresh market products for holiday preparations, Christmas gift baskets and customized fruit baskets.

The mall is expected to generate nearly 400 jobs for residents of Porac and neighboring towns through its partnership with the municipal government and the Public Employment Service Office.

Waltermart Porac also provides farmers and small businesses in Pampanga with opportunities through its Love Local and Juan Stop-Shop initiatives.

Porac Mayor Jing Capil thanked WalterMart for providing employment and a new place for shopping, dining, and family activities.

“Patunay ito na mas lumalakas ang ekonomiya ng Porac at napapakinabangan ng mga Poraqueño sa pamamagitan ng dagdag trabaho,” he said.

Waltermart Porac is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the supermarket operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.