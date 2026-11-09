Wanted person nabbed for rape, sexual assault

A 21-year-old man, facing three counts of rape and a sexual assault, was arrested in Basud, Camarines Norte, on November 3, 2026.

The suspect was tagged as Pampanga’s third most wanted person.

The suspect, identified only as “Tino,” was arrested by personnel of the Basud Municipal Police Station at Purok Yakal, Barangay Poblacion 2.

According to a report by Pulis News Network, the suspect was applying for a police clearance when the system generated a hit on his name, prompting authorities to conduct verification.

The man's identity and outstanding warrant were confirmed through coordination with the Angeles City Police Station in Pampanga.

The warrant was issued on September 16, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court in Angeles City in connection with three counts of rape, which carry no recommended bail, and sexual assault, with a recommended bail of P180,000. |via Tristan Jingco