Warrant of arrest issued vs Capil over POGO issue

A warrant of arrest has been issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 265 in Pasig City against Porac Mayor Jaime V. Capil in connection with alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in the town.

The mayor was slapped with seven counts of alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The warrant, signed by Presiding Judge Josephine Advento on November 28, 2025 directs Capil to answer the charges filed under Criminal Case Nos. R-PSG-25-03386-CR to R-PSG-25-03392-CR.

The cases stemmed from allegations that the mayor approved and renewed the business permits of Lucky South 99, allowing it to operate as a POGO sans documents.

Capil’s camp, however, said there is “no official detailed statement yet from the mayor” regarding the warrant.

“The mayor and his legal team are still in the process of verifying the reported warrant allegedly issued by the Honorable Regional Trial Court of Pasig City, as no official notice or copy of the information has been formally furnished to Mayor Capil as of this time,” Capil's group added.

Capil's camp said the mayor is ready to face the warrant.

“Please be assured that Mayor Jing Capil will submit himself to the requirements of the law, as long as due process is duly accorded to him,” it added.