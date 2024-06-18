Was it Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama in 2021 prophecy of St. Michael?

In 2021, I shared in this column a message from St. Michael the Archangel via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla. He said: “Children of Our King, pray: the great nation will call for the retirement of its ruler and will raise up a woman.”

I cite this because of recent development in US politics in the face of the coming November presidential elections now marked by calls for Pres. Biden to retire because of dotage. If Biden is compelled to retire, a woman in the person of Vice President Kamala Harris would take over.

But even if he does not, there are reports that he would not be picked as the Democrats’ presidential bet against ex-president Donald Trump. And the name of another woman, not Harris, is making the rounds: former first lady Michelle Obama.

While it seems obvious that St. Michael was referring to the US in the prophecy, note that he merely said that a woman would be “raised” after the retirement of a leader. This need not mean the woman would become the leader.

Anyway, for me, it’s a matter of curiosity in the midst of accuracy in the prophecies being coursed through Catholic mystics. Let's wait and see.

Meanwhile, I am sharing another development on the Catholic mystic front. This time, it's a message from St. Padre Pio as conveyed to German mystic Manuela Track (supported by the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI) on June 3, 2024. I chose to share this as I plead to local priests to please, please, please, preach about the need for the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) and to make themselves readily available for the Sacrament. Enough of sacrileges against the Holy Eucharist.

Manuela recalled:

“While we are praying, St. Padre Pio appears in a brown monk's habit and brown half gloves. He blesses us and speaks:

"’In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

“‘Beloved children of the Lord and the Virgin Mary, I pray for you and bless you in the love of the Lord.

“‘All the more I pray for your priests. Their hearts often resemble extinguished stars. Their hearts no longer burn with longing for the Lord and it seems as if they have lost their faith and have gone astray. So they search for the love they lack. They look for it in creaturely love and fall into sin. Pray for your priests! The Lord loves them and does not want them to perish! Our Lady Mary prays for them daily at the throne of the Lord and I pray for you, dear priests.

“‘I know the dangers and the snares that Satan lays for you. The love of the Lord surpasses everything and you will not find it in any creature. Your love is Jesus, do not forget it! Stand firm and you who have fallen, stand up and cry out to the Lord. Reconcile yourselves with Jesus, who is your great love and who loves you infinitely! He has come to save. Always remember this!

“‘And you beloved children of God, fall on your knees and ask for mercy, ask for mitigation of all events that must come for purification. Do not forget that the Lord loves and that you can find refuge in His Precious Blood. The Lord cares for His sheep. He tends and loves them and does not abandon them. The sheep recognize the voice of the Lord. Seek the sacrament of reconciliation with your Lord and the Eternal Father. How much blessing it brings you. Every time a soul shone when it left the confessional and I was able to grant it indulgence.’

“He blesses us ‘In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.’ I was allowed to kiss his right hand in farewell. Then he left.” (End of quote).

Over in the Amazon, Our Blessed Mother also gave a message through mystic Pedro Regis on June 8, 2024 as follows:

“Dear children, My Son Jesus loves you and waits for you. Do not stray from the path that He has pointed out to you in His Gospel. Defend Jesus and His Teachings. With your example and words, show everyone that you are a Belonging of the Lord. Do not allow the demon to deceive you through the fascinating things of this world. Do not forget: Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.

“You are walking toward a future of spiritual warfare like never happened before. The weapon I offer you for the great combat is the truth. The victory of the righteous will come through the truth. Whatever happens, do not turn away from the truth.

“You will still have long years of hard trials, but do not be discouraged. I will be with you, although you do not see Me. Pray. Seek strength in the Gospel and the Eucharist. Give the best of yourselves and you will be generously rewarded.

“Always remember: Heaven must be your goal. This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Remain in peace.” (End of quote.)

In the US, mystic Jennifer received the following message from Our Blessed Mother on May 31, 2024:

“My daughter, I come with the peace of heaven. I have been permitted this time to unite the world. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, I brought my Son to the world and now I am here to bring the world to my Son.

“My children, who do you follow? Is your soul being guided by those who live in the truth of my Son, Jesus? Or by those who the devil uses to destroy by living the ways of the world?

“Seek humility, my children, and that is by surrendering to the Divine plan, by giving all trust to your Heavenly Father and the mission He has given you to fulfill on this earth.

“Your time on this earth is precious and not to be wasted. Follow my Son. Embrace your calvary through acts of penance. Through prayer and fasting, you will begin to desire less of the world and more of the will of the Father. Each bead of the rosary, you are uniting yourself with the Trinity. Each bead of the rosary, each Hail Mary, is enfolding you under my mantle of protection.

“I, as a tender mother, am extending my hand to guide you home to heaven. May the peace of my son Jesus remain in your heart.”