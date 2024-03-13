Waste segregation enforced in Angeles City public markets

ANGELES CITY—Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., has ordered the implementation of waste segregation at source in San Nicolas Public Market and Pampang Public Market.

These are the most densely populated market places, where residents and non-residents procure their daily needs.

Lazatin has recently issued Memorandum Order No. 588, Series of 2024 entailing residents of Angeles City to practice waste segregation at source for “environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices.”

The implementation of waste segregation at the source had started at the Angeles City Hall.

Government employees started practicing waste segregation for a cleaner surroundings conducive for work.

Stall owners at the Pampang Public Market and San Nicolas Public Market have been implementing waste segregation at source since last year.

CENRO personnel visited both public markets on March 12 to reiterate the order of Lazatin to stall owners.

The two public markets hired haulers that take the waste to a processing facility in Barangay Mitla, Porac, Pampanga.

Lazatin has directed the CENRO to strictly monitor the implementation of waste segregation.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices,” Lazatin said.

The mayor commended the City Hall workers for their cooperation and dedication "to make the city a cleaner and greener place to live.”

“Let us continue to work towards a more sustainable future for generations to come,” he added.

Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, said city hall departments were provided color-coded trash bins — white for non-biodegradable or dry use; black for biodegradable or wet use; and green for food waste, which will serve as an organic fertilizer.

These are expected to supplement the project of Wow Langaw, a black soldier fly technology that converts food waste into organic fertilizer.

Calaguas said segregating waste at its origin will not only reduce the burden on landfills but also promote recycling and proper disposal of waste.

CENRO has fielded its personnel to check on the segregation at the City Hall and all over the city.

Angeles City is the only city in the country that collects used plastic in exchange for rice.

As of January 31, 2024, the city government's “Plastic Palit Bigas” program collected some 2,719,972 kilos of plastic since it started in January 2022.

One kilo of plastic is equivalent to one kilo of rice.