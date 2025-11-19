Waste-to-energy plant to rise in New Clark City

The first large-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in the country is set to rise in New Clark City.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is expected to provide clean energy to thousands of homes.

The facility will convert waste into a valuable resource, providing jobs to Filipinos, and supporting downstream industries, the agency added.

The BCDA and the consortium of ATD Waste to Energy Corporation, Global Heavy Equipment and Construction Corporation, and Uttamenergy Limited are moving forward with the establishment of the ?4-billion WTE facility.

The plant can transform 600 metric tons of waste into 12 megawatts of electricity per day.

This project is expected to contribute a solution to the persistent problem of solid waste management in the country while providing a locally sourced clean energy for over 10,000 homes in Clark and surrounding communities.

"This facility symbolizes a shift in mindset. It sends a powerful message: waste is not just garbage—it is a resource. A resource that, when managed responsibly and creatively, can power homes, fuel progress, and protect our planet," Engr. Amando T. Diaz, president of the consortium, said.

The facility is expected to generate 300 jobs during construction, and more than 100 direct employment once operational.