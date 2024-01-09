Watch Aquaman 2 IMAX of SM City Clark Cinema

After failing to defeat Aquaman te first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hopin to end his reig of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance wih his brother , Orm, the former King of Atlantis . Setting zside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world fro irreversible destruction.

AGUAMAN 2 stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Parrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Indya Moore, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Dolph Lundgren, Jani Zhao Temuera Morrison.

Watch Aquaman 2 at IMAX of SM City Clark and feel the experience of being part of the movie!

* * *

Ruffa Gutierrez came to the rescue against her mom Annabelle Rama's bashers.

"Pls enjoy your new year instead of worrying about my family. We are good! says Ruffa in her socialmedia post.

Ruffa re-ahared a post of their friend, a travel atgency owner in Japan....

In her post, the travel aency owner was all praises about Annabelle's attitude...."im very vocal to say i love tita annabelle

"Kung ma babased ka lang sa mga news or sa mga napapanood mo akala ko mahirap siya kausapin

"Pero nung nakasama ko dito sa Japan makikita ko na napakaloving na mommy, grandparent siya and wife

"Nakakatuwa kasama at masarap kausap

"Tama pa rin ang salita na wag ka magjudge ng tao if hindi mo personal na kilala or nakakasama

"Till next travel"

Ruffa czptioned i her post, "Thank uou dearest Glenda! I'll share your thoughts with mom!"

In the comment section of Ruffa's post some netizens admire Annabelle for being straight forward.

However, some commented who are disgusted with how Annabelle speaks.

Ruffa reposed back on some of these bashers...

One netizen posted..."Syempre depende ksi sa status ng tao o relationship kaya iba pakitungo sayo, syempre psg d mo kasama o minsan lng magkita alangan magsungit o mag attitude agad. Habaha! Pero makikita tlg ang ugali kng makakasama sa bahay at lagi mo nakasalamuha. Pero nsa status tlg un.hahaha!"

Ruff replied......"dami mong time mag assess dear

Another basher commented....."shempre nakasama mo maiklingpanahon lng ang isang tao makikilalamo sa tagal mongmakasama doonalumalabas ang tunay naugalinya alangan namang isangbuwan palangkayong nsgsasama masamana agadipapakita sayo syempre konwaremagandanaman piro masatalaga malalaman molang pagmatagal mosyang makakasama dba may kasabihan tayo na ang magkakadugo paglagingnagkikita hjndi gaanongmalilapit saisat isa piropagmalayo pagnagkikita super saya nila ganon an ugali ni mam anabel lumalabas sng tunay na ugali"

Ruffa commented...."your post is soooooo long, dear! Pls enjoy your new year instead of worrying about my family.we are good.