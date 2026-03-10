Watershed villages receive waste collection tricycles

Selected barangays within the Pantabangan–Carranglan Watershed Forest Reserve in Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya received waste collection tricycles from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The project is aimed to improve waste collection efficiency at the barangay level, reduce improper waste disposal, and support conservation efforts within the protected watershed, the agency said.

The recipients include seven barangays in Nueva Ecija —Burgos, San Agustin, D.L. Maglanoc, G.S. Rosario, Bunga, Salazar, and Gen. Luna in Carranglan town; and three in Nueva Vizcaya -- Canabuan in Sta. Fe, Canabuan in Aritao, and Lukidnon in Dupax del Sur.

Funded through the Integrated Protected Area Fund, the project supports LGUs in implementing solid waste management programs within protected areas.

DENR said it works with communities and other government agencies to strengthen waste management practices and safeguard the natural resources, especially in watersheds and other protected areas.

“Our partnership with our local government units is one of our foundations in our fight against pollution, and with their aid, we can lessen the damage that can devastate our ecosystems and our protected areas,” the DENR said.