Watsons’ Most Loved 2026 Picks

Watsons Most Loved 2026 brings you the winners of the Watsons Health, Wellness & Beauty Awards once again.

As Asia’s leader when it comes to personal care and wellness for 185 years, Watsons combines its expertise with real-life consumer reviews to recognize the products and brands that stand out among the shelves. Watson's Most Loved 2026 cuts through the various choices and sometimes confusing landscape of beauty, health & wellness by championing what works for its customers and also recognizing the high-quality of every chosen product.

Watsons Most Loved 2026 presents an extensive list as it includes both Watsons picks and Members’ Choice Awards for health, wellness, and beauty.

Categories cover everything from skincare to haircare, and sanitary protection to cosmetics. Awards include Mass Fragrance of the Year, Sensitive Skincare Brand of the Year, Members Choice Award for Body Care, Adult Vitamin Brand of the Year, and Immunity Brand of the Year. Special awards are also included like the Rising Star Product of the Year, Seasonal Product of the Year, and Best Exclusive Product of the Year.

Special in-store animations and window displays will spotlight Watsons Most Loved 2026 at select Watsons branches, including SM Mall of Asia, SM City North EDSA, The Podium Mall, SM Aura Premier, SM City Fairview, SM Zamboanga, J Mall in Cebu, and SM City Cebu, running until July 22.

Aside from recognizing stellar products and brands, Watsons Most Loved also offers exclusive deals and promotions for Watsons Club and Elite Members.

This year’s campaign also features an e-raffle where members can win up to ₱100,000 in GCash Rewards for every qualifying purchase of participating products. The promo is open to both Watsons Club and Elite Club Members.

With every qualifying ₱1,000 single-receipt purchase that includes at least one participating Watsons Most Loved product, members can earn e-raffle entries and increase their chances of winning. Watsons Club Members receive one (1) entry for in-store purchases and two (2) entries for purchases made through the Watsons app/online, while Elite Club Members enjoy two (2) entries for in-store purchases and four (4) entries for app or online transactions.

Members must present their Watsons Club or Elite Club membership upon checkout for in-store purchases, or ensure their membership account is linked to their Watsons App or Online Store account when shopping online.