‘WE KEN’ Christmas giftgiving benefits Angeles residents

Hundreds of Angeles City residents, including a dialysis patient, benefitted from the “WE KEN” Christmas gift giving or “Wish Ko Lang Christmas Edition 2025” held at the Westerways Avenue, Hensonville, on Friday.

More than 300 beneficiaries attended the gift-giving event sponsored by Kenneth Lansang of Brgy Malabanias.

“I am paying it forward. It’s giving back to the community, sharing the blessings to the needy this yuletide season,” according to Lansang.

He also donated an 8-wheel walker, an assistive device to Edgar Asequia, a resident who has been unable to stand for years.

Asequia is a dialysis patient for nearly three years now and the 8-wheel walker would allow him to stand up and walk.

The first 100 beneficiaries joined the “Wish Ko Lang Christmas Edition 2025” by putting their “Christmas Wish” on a piece of paper.

Lansang said he was inspired to help his fellow residents in Angeles City. "Kung may pagkakataong makatulong, bakit hindi?”

He had been helping his fellow residents of Angeles City for the past eight years.

During the event, blind singer Maria Dinia Ann Grafil has also sang “Star ng Pasko” which was followed by the lighting of Christmas lanterns.

“WE KEN is just the beginning,” according to Lansang.

The donor disclosed that more assistance will be provided to the marginalized sector of Angeles City. “Ito ang WE KEN. Nagtutulungan tayo. Nagbibigayan tayo.”

Lansang has encouraged the attendees to follow his Facebook Page for announcements and details for the next Wish Dropping Activity and Gift Pack Distribution. He said there will be a big draw live on Facebook.

Malabanias Barangay Captain Luz Nava graced the gift giving event.