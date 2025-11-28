Yes, indeed. We mind your business because we want you to grow by improving operational efficiency, boosting profitability and creating a better experience for your employees, suppliers and of course, customers.

BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO) Cash Management Solutions or CMS is here to serve your business needs whether your a starting enterprise, a growing company, or an expanding and established organization.

In minding your business, BDO knows there is no one-size-fits-all approach for company finance processes. Large scale companies require streamlined and agile solutions to efficiently manage transactions. As a leading bank in the Philippines with a diverse range of products and services, BDO truly understands the needs of the companies in the financial industry.

BDO's CMS services are designed to ensure that you make the most out of our digital capabilities and expertise for the right approach.

If you prioritize timeliness, accuracy, and convenience in facilitating your cash management transactions, our team can tailor a solution for you.

Take it from entrepreneurs Bernardo Borlagdan and Ma. Florencita Cansino who shared their experiences on how CMS spelled success for their respective companies.

LESS STRESS, MORE SUCCESS

Borlagdan is on a path to transform the way he runs his businesses. With ventures in hardware, construction, and laundromat located in Albay and Metro Manila, he envisions a future driven by automation—one that simplifies operations and boosts efficiency.

At the recent Usapang Negosyo, BDO’s SME Forum in Legazpi City, Bernardo discovered the Bank’s CMS. These tools offer solutions to longstanding challenges in his enterprises, such as the stress of manual payroll and the risks of check disbursements.

Alongside his wife Janilyn, Bernardo oversees a growing portfolio of businesses in Tabaco City, Albay and Pasig City. Their goal goes beyond business profitability; it’s about creating a better experience for employees and suppliers.

One of the couple’s biggest struggles has been payroll. For Bernardo and Janilyn, managing payments for up to 30 workers on construction sites involves handling cash, bank visits, and ensuring safe delivery of funds.

Bernardo shared how these tasks have exhausted their time and energy that could otherwise be spent growing the business: “Automating our payroll will not only secure our funds, but liberate our time and resources."

Check disbursements have also been a source of stress. The manual verification process is not only tedious, but prone to costly mistakes. With automation, Bernardo sees fewer errors and a more streamlined process.

"Currently, we endure the painstaking cycle of verifying checks. But once we embrace automation, tracking payments will be effortless,” he added.

For Bernando, the shift is not just about solving logistical problems. He finds fulfillment in giving back to his community. “My journey as an entrepreneur is about growth not just for me and my family, but for our employees who work hard for us."

“As we move toward automation, we’ll have more time to think and plan how we can better manage and grow the business, while taking care of the people who make our journey possible,” he added.

Bernardo looks ahead to a brighter, more efficient future as he prepares to integrate BDO’s digital solutions—one where business expansion and greater community contributions go hand in hand.

OPPORTUNITY IN ADVERSITY

Cansino, a Davao-based entrepreneur and founder of Hyatt Diagnostics System, Inc. was accustomed to providing diagnostics services for Filipinos heading overseas for employment. But when the pandemic struck, business operations halted, leaving her in a challenging position.

Rather than dwelling on setbacks, Cansino found ways to turn things around---crisis to opportunity. Her other business, Goldylab Enterprises, specializing in medical supplies and products, pivoted to meet the urgent need for COVID-19 testing equipment. This strategic move not only generated profits for Goldylab but also provided financial support to Hyatt Diagnostics.

Cansino likened this resilience to how the country’s leading bank stood by her company in its early days: "BDO was with Hyatt during its infancy stage. We always took out loans from BDO because we couldn’t compete effectively at the start, using our own money. We needed additional capital for business development."

As her businesses evolved, so did her approach to managing finances. Cansino adopted BDO’s CMS, ensuring seamless transactions across both companies.

“BDO’s solutions helped us streamline collections and payment processes. Now, I can pay suppliers, print checks, and conveniently pay employees’ salaries online anytime, anywhere,” she shared.

The impact on Cansino’s business operations was immediate. Payroll reconciliation which once took days now takes just hours. "We used to need a week or 10 days to track check disbursements and expenses. Now, I can do it in two hours no matter where I am. It's very convenient and fast."

In healthcare, operational efficiency is crucial, where one mistake can have repercussions on a bigger scale. "One error in issuing a medical certificate can have serious consequences. That’s why accuracy is everything," Cansino furthered.

By embracing innovative financial solutions and staying adaptable, Cansino turned uncertainty into an opportunity. With the right mindset, and business tools from a trusted bank partner, she was able to survive the challenges and turn them into success. “That's why BDO is an ideal partner for us. Using their CMS improves our overall business operations and growth.”

For Grace R. Caguioa, BDO Unibank First Vice President and Head of Transaction Banking Group CMS-SME Segment, these digital services alleviate entrepreneurs like Borlagdan and Cansino from the stress of allotting too much time on these aspects of the business.

“That's where we come in—we provide tools and services to facilitate easy payments to suppliers, and fast and efficient collection from their customers,” she said.

If you don't mind us minding and empowering your business like Borlagdan and Cansino, visit the website or drop by your nearest BDO branch to learn how BDO’s CMS can help. (Jovi T. De Leon)