Welcome the first of May

ALARMISTS among us are wary of what is forecast and the hottest month of the year is May –eclipsing March as the hottest month of the year.

Adding to this skepticism is another weather abnormality –the La Nina, a complete reverse of the prevailing El Nino which wrecked havoc among farmers who suffered drought and minimal produce.

May is considered by others as the month of smiles and festivities especially in the Visayas and ushers in the middle period of the year. It is still accepted as the month of romances, flowers and bloom.

Birthday celebrants are aplenty in May and several couples tie the knot during this month the significance of which varies.

£ £ £

May is also the month chosen by the incumbent directors of Fiesta Communities Tabun Mabalacat City Homeowners Association, In., (FCTMCHAI) led by its supposedly outgoing president Dennis J. Dela Cruz to be the election month for the new set of directors.

So, it was set on May 12, 2024, way past the period prescribed by the Association’s by-laws. Previously, the election was set either late January or early February. Why May, some homeowners ask when the elections were to be held in February? Well, only the incumbent BODs can answer that.

In contention for the Association’s new set of directorsare the team of incumbent president Dennis and that of BOD Ador Macayan under different party nomenclatures.

Ador, who with Cristy Caudilla, were the only winners from the opposing party in 2022 is running under a party aiming for transparency, action and accountability.

Dennis, on the other hand, leads his Tuloy ang Progreso Pa rin party and aims to achieve more improvements at Fiesta Communities which terminated its management agreement with Hausland Estate Management, Inc (HEMI). At present set up, FCTMCHAI or HOA now handles almost all the services previously performed by HEMI such as garbage collection, security, lighting and others. I heard that HOA used these services fairly well after it weaned away from HEMI. The monthly dues required from homeowners is P200.00 as contrasted with double the amount at Xevera subdivision.