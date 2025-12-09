Wellness Leave: A Breath of Fresh Air for Government Workers

When I first read about the Civil Service Commission’s approval of the Wellness Leave Policy (WLP), I couldn’t help but smile. As someone who has spent years in government service, I know firsthand how demanding and relentless our work can be. Deadlines pile up, public expectations weigh heavily, and before we know it, we’re running on empty physically and mentally.

This policy is more than just an additional five days off. It is a recognition that government employees are human beings, not machines. We need time to recharge, to care for our mental health, and to simply breathe. For years, wellness has been a buzzword in private companies, but now the public sector is catching up, and that is a big win for all of us.

I have seen colleagues struggle silently with stress and burnout, afraid to take a break because it might be seen as weakness. The WLP changes that narrative. It tells us that self-care is not selfish; it is essential. Whether it is attending a yoga class, seeking counseling, or just taking a quiet day to reset, these five days can make a world of difference.

What I love most is the inclusivity of this policy. It covers everyone—permanent, contractual, even uniformed personnel. It is a clear message that wellness is for all, regardless of rank or status. And the confidentiality clause for mental health-related information is a thoughtful touch that shows CSC truly understands the sensitivity of these issues.

As someone who believes that a healthy workforce leads to better public service, I commend CSC for this progressive move. It is not just a policy; it is a culture shift. And I hope every agency embraces it wholeheartedly because when we take care of our people, we take care of the nation.