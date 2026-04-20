Wendy's opens 100th store in Angeles City

Wendy’s Philippines has reached a major milestone with the opening of its 100th store, located in Angeles City.

The milestone branch introduces a refreshed store design that departs from the brand’s signature red motif, adopting a bold blue color scheme.

The new look signals a fresh chapter for the fast-food chain while preserving its core identity.

The grand opening on April 16 was led by Eight8Ate Holdings Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joey Garcia; Senior Vice President, APMEA Managing Director Chris Conway; and brand ambassador Caprice Cayetano.

Garcia expressed pride in the achievement, noting its personal significance as a Kapampangan.

He credited the brand’s steady expansion and strong ties with local communities for driving its growth.

The store also features a hand-painted mural showcasing iconic landmarks and cultural elements of Angeles City, reinforcing Wendy’s connection to the local community.

“The new design of Wendy’s reflects the communities we serve. Here in Angeles City, we incorporated popular landmarks and traditions into a hand-painted mural,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, Conway emphasized the brand’s commitment to quality and relevance for Filipino customers.

“We ensure that everything we do is relevant and accessible to Filipino customers. We want Wendy’s to be the country’s go-to destination for quality fast food,” Conway said.

Conway reiterated the company’s “We don’t cut corners” philosophy, underscoring its focus on fresh, high-quality food served in a welcoming environment.

Wendy’s Philippines is the third market to reach 100 stores, following Canada and North America.

From its first store in the country to its 100th location, Wendy’s Philippines has built a reputation anchored on consistency and customer loyalty. The brand is known for its burgers, chicken offerings, fresh salads, signature iced tea, and Frosty desserts.