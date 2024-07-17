Wet weather to persist due to LPA, 'habagat'

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) 200 kms. northeast of Surigao City and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will continue to bring rain showers across the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

The LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Habagat will also cause scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the rest of Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned.

Isolated rain showers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to "habagat" and localized thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA would continue to bring rains over the next few days, particularly in the Visayas, Southern Luzon and Bicol Region.

"Habagat" will continue to bring rains over the western section of the country, he said.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western section of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)