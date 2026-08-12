Wet Wednesday across Luzon due to 'habagat'

MANILA – A huge part of Luzon will experience scattered rains due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or 'habagat', the weather bureau said on Wednesday.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecast across Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Benguet, Abra, Calanarzon, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The rest of the country will still experience isolated rain showers due to habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)