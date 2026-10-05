WHAT EQUALS ALS? (First of two parts)

There is an overarching question that deserves far greater public attention than it currently receives: What, exactly, does the Alternative Learning System prepare learners for?

For decades, the Alternative Learning System (ALS) has been one of the Philippines' most important educational interventions. It has served as a second chance for millions of Filipinos who, for reasons ranging from poverty and geography to personal circumstance, have been unable to complete formal schooling.

Institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11510, ALS has evolved far beyond its early conception as a literacy program. It is now recognized as the country's principal alternative pathway for basic education and lifelong learning. In January 2026, the Department of Education introduced the Enhanced ALS, bringing significant reforms aimed at strengthening quality, accessibility, learner progression, and alignment with the formal K to 12 curriculum. Portfolio-based assessment, recognition of prior learning, competency-based progression, flexible learning pathways, and micro-certification have become central features of the program. These reforms deserve recognition.

Yet recognizing reform is not the same as declaring victory. The more consequential question is no longer whether ALS is changing. It is whether the changes are enough.

Reform Is Not the End of the Conversation

Education systems exist in a race against reality.

The world changes faster than curriculum frameworks, policy issuances, and learning materials. Every educational reform therefore faces a fundamental test: Does it adequately prepare learners for the world that actually exists rather than the world that existed when the curriculum was designed?

DepEd's recent reforms suggest a sincere effort to modernize ALS implementation. Learners now enjoy greater flexibility in demonstrating competencies, moving through learning pathways, and receiving recognition for previously acquired knowledge and skills.

These are important accomplishments. However, educational modernization cannot be measured solely by administrative innovation. The question that ultimately matters is not how flexible the system becomes. The question is whether learners emerge from the system equipped to thrive in contemporary society.

A flexible pathway leading toward obsolete competencies remains a pathway to obsolescence.

Beyond Access

Historically, ALS discussions have centered on enrollment figures, completion rates, and Accreditation and Equivalency examination performance. These indicators matter. But they do not answer the most important question.

What happens after ALS?

Do ALS completers successfully pursue higher education? Do they secure stable employment? Do they improve their economic mobility? Do they establish sustainable livelihoods? Do they demonstrate the competencies demanded by today's labor markets?

For years, Philippine education policy has focused heavily on educational access. That focus was necessary. Millions of Filipinos first needed an opportunity to learn. Yet educational systems must ultimately be judged not only by whom they admit but also by where learners go after they leave.

The measure of an educational program is not merely participation. It is transformation. Without systematic and publicly accessible evidence on learner outcomes after ALS completion, policymakers may know how many learners enter the system but remain uncertain about the extent to which ALS changes lives.

The New Literacy of the Twenty-First Century

One emerging issue deserves particular attention. Artificial intelligence is no longer a future phenomenon. It is a present reality. Across industries, AI increasingly influences communication, research, business operations, employment, information consumption, entrepreneurship, and education itself.

This development raises a difficult question. Can today's ALS learner navigate a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence?

The ALS curriculum includes valuable competencies in digital literacy and digital citizenship. These remain essential. However, the digital environment confronting learners in 2026 differs dramatically from that of even a few years ago. Employers increasingly value individuals who can assess information critically, work alongside intelligent technologies, recognize misinformation, protect their digital identities, and understand the ethical implications of emerging technologies.

These are rapidly becoming foundational competencies rather than specialized skills. The future workplace may not require every learner to become a programmer or AI developer. It will almost certainly require them to become informed and responsible users of digital technologies that increasingly influence daily life.

This distinction matters.

The question facing ALS is therefore not whether artificial intelligence should be taught. The question is whether learners can afford not to learn about it.

(To be continued)