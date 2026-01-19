What happened to the MDT?

Whenever Chinese coast guards train those water cannons to our fishermen, our government response is diplomatic protest and invoking the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law on the Sea). Their government just ignores it. Maybe laughing at our back. Not only once or twice but repeatedly many times. Para bang sinasabing wala kaming pakialam diyan. Are we that helpless?

What happened now? I remember some years ago that there was an announcement of a review of the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States . What happened? Under the agreement, US should now be involved. I remember reading statements coming from some senators that since the country’s foreign affairs is a shared power between the executive branch and the upper house, and they should be involved in the review. Nagkaroon ba? Search me.

Foreign relations experts are pointing the blame to then President Rodrigo Duterte. It was under his watch when there was a shift to the Peoples Republic of China. Neither Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump had no sympathy to Digong. Former President Duterte said America is domineering and imperialistic. According to him the relationship is one sided. Digong said : 'They can come to our country without a visa, and Filipinos have to lined up to secure one and get rejected in many occasions for no apparent reason.' He was correct indeed. Till today I see our kababayans in queues in front of the US embassy every time I pass through Roxas boulevard despite the ‘despotic’ style of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vs immigrants. A bit of advice to our kababayans eager to go to the once regarded the land of milk and honey. The country where you can pursue the amazing American dream. Nah, forget it. Not under the watch of President Donald Trump.

In ann issue let’s analyze our relationship with the USA. It can be disturbing to know the serious imbalance in trade with them. The favor given to the Philipines is pittance compared to other countries, despite the fact that we are their closest ally, and used five big areas in our country for long periods of time. Almost all past presidents of our country were subservient and were willing 'accomplices' whatever was dictated by their White House and Pentagon. When they have no use for them they ‘dispose’ them. Maybe we can revisit the history of Presidents Manuel Roxas, Ramon Magsaysay and Ferdinand Marcos.They are always on watch over their special interests, and overlooked what is ours, and usually they can get away with it.