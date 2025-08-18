What Happened to Waiting? Thoughts on Teen Pregnancy

Being alarmed and worried is an understatement when it comes to the rising cases of teen pregnancy and premarital sex in the country. I am deeply bothered, disappointed, and distressed by how common and widespread these situations have become. It’s no longer surprising to hear of young girls becoming expectant mothers, sometimes even before they finish high school. In fact, when a couple announces their wedding, the usual reaction is to ask whether the bride is pregnant. That’s how normalized it has become.

I used to be indifferent about how teen moms cope with the responsibilities of raising a child, but when a sixteen-year-old son got both his first and second girlfriends pregnant at the same time, I became alarmed. I asked his mother, who used to be the nanny of my kids, “Is this how modern and liberated our youth have become?” While she was excited to be a young “lola,” she was also anxious about how to support two babies in today’s difficult economic climate.

The media plays a significant role in shaping young minds. I remember reading headlines about young celebrities like Andi Eigenmann and Denise Laurel, who openly discussed their experiences with early motherhood. While their stories may be empowering to some, they can also send mixed signals to impressionable teens. If a young actress says she doesn’t regret having a baby early and considers it a blessing, a teenager might think, “If she did it, maybe I can too.” But that’s not always the reality.

Just recently, social media was flooded with rumors involving a member of the P-pop girl group BINI allegedly being pregnant. Although the group has since filed a legal complaint against an individual for online harassment, the incident underscores how quickly misinformation can spread and how it can influence public perception. Whether the rumor is true or not, it reignites the conversation about youth behavior, media influence, and the importance of responsible communication.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) strongly believes that sex education should be the responsibility of parents. As a devout Catholic, I agree. From my experience, the family plays the biggest role in shaping a child’s values. There’s even an unpopular belief that daughters may follow in their mothers’ footsteps, whether good or bad.

I may sound traditional, but the reality is that women who get pregnant early often bear the brunt of the blame. While it’s natural for young men to feel sexual urges, it’s up to young women to say no. Filipinas should remember that waiting until marriage is still ideal, even in today’s modern world. Sex is a sacred gift meant to be shared within the bounds of holy matrimony. Engaging in premarital sex can hinder psychological, social, and academic development, increase the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, and compromise one’s future. Virginity, though rarely discussed today, remains a meaningful gift to one’s future spouse.

In a world where values are constantly challenged and redefined, I’ve always held on to the belief that saving myself for marriage is a gift not just to my future husband, but to myself. It’s a decision rooted in faith, self-respect, and the desire to honor the sacredness of commitment. Waiting hasn’t always been easy, especially in a society that often celebrates instant gratification, but I’ve found strength in knowing that love grounded in patience and respect is worth the wait. When that moment comes, I want to be able to say, with peace and pride, that I chose to honor my values and give my husband something truly meaningful; giving him my whole self, without compromise. We need more Shaira and EA couples to serve as role models for our young people nowadays.

We need to rethink how we guide our youth, not just through policies, but through values, conversations, and examples. Let’s protect them not only from misinformation and peer pressure, but also from the consequences of choices they may not be ready to make.