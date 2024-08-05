What is happening to our country MR. President

‘What’s happening to our country general?’. Some years ago former Emmanuel Pelaez, a known politician in the early years was nearly killed in an assassination attempt in Quezon City by an unknown assailant. When the police headed by General Alfredo Karingal (If I am not mistaken)came to the rescue that’s when Pelaez sincerely asked. ‘What’s happening to our country General?’

In this present time, and in my behalf I will ask, WHAT’S HAPPENING TO OUR COUNTRY PRESIDENT BONGBONG MARCOS?

Why’s it MR. President despite the hundreds of millions spent for flood control still flooding became worse in many areas in the country particularly in Metro Manila?

Why’s it Mr.President almost all infra projects, particularly those funded by porks and insertions are attended with corruption? (the SOPs)

Why is it Mr.President the inflation cannot be arrested in-order to stop the ever increasing prices of basic consumer goods?

Why’s it Mr. President there’s no serious effort to curb graft where many of public servants including many elected officials became addicted to corruption?

Why’s it Mr.President no real help is extended to Filipino farmers since seldom you can’t find farm machineries,silos, re-drying facilities, cold storages and other equipment to modernize our farm methods?

Why’s it Mr. President we keep importing rice, vegetables and other farm products from our neighboring countries which is disadvantageous to our own farmers?

Why’s it Mr. President you are not ordering Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board to compel Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang to improve their toll plazas, specifically the RFIDS which is causing traffic every hour on the hour in every exits.

Why’s it that more than fifty percent of the Filipinos are still wallowing in poverty and only politicians, taipans and high echelon officials are very very rich? (Many politicians including those in civil service stuffed their pockets with stolen money. (Hindi ko nilalahat).

( Ang dami ko namang tanong at saka na lang ang iba kasi hindi na kakasya sa space ko sa SUNSTAR).

PS: When the report was out that Malacanang is seeking over P1 billion to underwrite the overseas travel of President Bongbong Marcos reactions flooded the internet. One that caught my eye was this one: ‘ I dream someday, a president will talk about ending the slave export, ending the break up of families and improve on creating jobs and creating an atmosphere attractive to honest business. Not gambling.’