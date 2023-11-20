What is the latest?

What's the latest? Tang Max ng balita? Each time I meet my friends at Monday Club, LM (Lalam Manga Club at Apo road), Rotary Club and SMT group of senior citizens , it's the standard question. It seems to me that fewer and fewer people read the newspapers and mostly rely on social media. There's nothing wrong about that! People can post on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and other portals but there's not much accountability. In mainstream media, the reporter and columnists are getting paid by the publications and carry responsibility not only on the media companies but to their readers as well. There lies the difference.

And now the news. Price of galunggong up by P40 per kilo. Major onion smuggler arrested in Batangas. Rice retail price up by P6 per kilo. 60 % of Pinoys live in low lying areas. Birth certificates issued to Chinese nationals working on POGOS. Teenage pregnancies on the rise. Wide Array of Shopping and Dining Options.

On the galunggong. Can you imagine our country has the longest shoreline in the world and we have an abundance of galunggong and tambans, yet we have to import from China. No wonder those Chinese militias they drive away our fishermen from fishing in several areas. And go fishing themselves and sell it to us.

On onion smugglers. They always hog the headlines. The Bureau of Customs doesn't give us names because they are coddled. Baka naman nanghuhuli ng ilan at ipina-media at mas marami ang nakakalusot na smuggled vegetables. Pwede!

Rice retail price up by P6 per kilo. Pangarap ni BBM magiging P20 ker kilo ay panaginip lang talaga. Umasa pa kayo! Buti pa si Agri Secretary Tiu, nagpakatotoo. Hindi kaya. That 60% of our countrymen are poor is an understatement. Very poor talaga. Mga pulitiko na lang ang mga mayaman ata.

Birth certificates issued to Chinese nationals by those 'geniuses'at Philippine Statistics Authority. Pwede pa ngayon silang bumoto sa halalan. Tanggalin na ang mga Pogo na yan at ikulong ang mga loko sa PSA.

Is it now the age of decadence? Teenagers getting pregnant, parang wala lang? There's a dramatic decline of people getting married. There are many single moms now. Meaning unmarried to those who impregnated them. Not in our time. I remember when I was growing up in Porac there's only one who was a single mom who was impregnated by a married man and she was ostracized. Times are changing really.

Wide array of shopping and dining among malls. Smiles of mall owners like the Sys, Lucio Co, Gokongweis are too happy with smiles extending to their ears as Christmas bonuses of common workers are going directly to their cash registers.