What It Feels Like to Be in Another Person’s Being

There’s a familiar saying that to truly understand someone, you must “put yourself in their shoes.” But perhaps the deeper lesson is this: before slipping into those shoes, you must first take off your own. This means setting aside your biases, assumptions, and judgments. Disney’s Hoppers, though fictional, takes this idea even further. It doesn’t just ask us to imagine life in another person’s shoes. It asks us to step into their entire being.

The film follows Mabel, an eccentric and nature-loving college student who shared a special bond with her grandmother. After her grandmother passes away, Mabel dedicates herself to protecting Beaver Glade, the lush pond beside her grandmother’s home. This sanctuary, home to beavers, bears, frogs, ducks, and countless other creatures, faces destruction from the City Mayor’s planned highway project. Mabel becomes the unwavering voice of protest.

In a twist of events, Mabel stumbles upon a top-secret experiment by her university professor. Driven by desperation, she forces herself into becoming the test subject: a robotic beaver capable of communicating with animals. Suddenly, she isn’t just defending the creatures of Beaver Glade; she is living among them. Through her bond with Beaver King George and the rest of the animal community, she discovers a profound sense of unity, belonging, and interdependence.

Beaver King George shares three timeless lessons that stay with viewers long after the credits roll.

First: “Don’t be a stranger.” While we can’t literally know every creature, the message is simple. We thrive when we build meaningful connections within our communities. Being part of a group means making ourselves approachable, caring, and present for one another.

Second: “Always have the heart to help.” No matter our circumstances, we all have something to give, our time, effort, or compassion. Offering help joyfully is not just kindness; it strengthens the invisible web that holds communities together. Because someday, we too may need a helping hand.

Third: “We’re all in this together.” In the great ecosystem of life, each person, no matter how small their role may seem, matters. Trusting one another, acknowledging our differences, and valuing each contribution creates a community where everyone can flourish.

And then comes one of the film’s most memorable lines from King George: “Trust is like a dam; leaks can be fixed.” It’s a reminder that mistakes, whether intentional or not, don’t have to break relationships. When we offer second chances and choose to see the good in others, we strengthen the foundation of trust. Each of us has something meaningful to contribute to a better world, not only for today but for generations to come.

***

A heartfelt thank you to Robinsons Movieworld for the 45% movie promo, which gives families like ours the chance to spend quality time together through films like Hoppers. I truly hope this promo continues especially for family-oriented movies that help nurture positive values among children and young adults.