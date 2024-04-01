What Jesus’ Resurrection Brought Us

As the Christian world celebrates Easter, it seems worthwhile to ask, “What did God accomplish in Easter?” or more directly, “What did Jesus’ resurrection from the dead bring us?”

At the onset, I will say that Jesus’ resurrection from the dead set a firm foundation upon which our faith can rest. This is in line with St. Paul’s words in his first letter to the Corinthians: “… If Christ has not been raised, then our proclamation is in vain and your faith is in vain. We are even found to be misrepresenting God, because we testified of God that he raised Christ… For if the dead are not raised, then Christ has not been raised. If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile, and you are still in your sins. Then those also who have died in Christ have perished. If for this life only we have hoped in Christ, we are of all people most to be pitied. But in fact, Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have died” (Chap.15, Verses 12-20). Yes, with the resurrection of Jesus, we can thus say that in our faith in Jesus as Savior and Lord, we are standing on solid rock and not on sinking sand.

Second, Jesus’ resurrection from the dead accomplished his mission to conquer sin and death, and open the gates of heaven for us. With the fall of man in the Garden of Eden, sin and all of its ugly consequences entered the world (Gen 3). The Bible declares that without the shedding of blood, there is no forgiveness of sins (Heb 9:22). In the Old Testament, it was the blood of animals that was shed in worship. Nevertheless, “Since the law has only a shadow of the good things to come and not the true form of these realities, it can never, by the same sacrifices that are continually offered year after year, make perfect those who approach. For it is impossible for the blood of bulls and goats to take away sins” (Heb 10:1, 4). There is only one and true lamb of God who can take away the sins of the world, and he is no other than Jesus himself (Jn 1:29). It is only by his blood that we attain forgiveness for our sins (Eph 1:7), and it is by his bruises that we are healed (Is 53:5).

A dire consequence of sin is death; “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Rom 6:23). I addition, we know that “The sting of death is sin …” (1 Cor 15:56), but praise be to God, for with his resurrection from the dead, our Lord Jesus conquered even death. Thus, St. Paul had the courage to say, ““Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” (1 Cor 15:55).

At the moment of Jesus’ death, the curtain of the temple was torn into two (Mt 27:51). This signified the removal of the barrier that for a long time, separated man from God because of sin. Henceforth, man can approach God directly and enter heaven by the merits of Jesus’ sacrifice. Earlier on, we remember what Jesus told us − that he will go and prepare a place for us so that where he is, we will also be (Jn 14:3).

Third, as implied by the second, what this means is that by virtue of Jesus’ resurrection, we, believers will someday also resurrect from the dead. Romans 6:5 says so, “For if we have been united with him in a death like his, we will certainly be united with him in a resurrection like his.” Truly, to be away from our earthly bodies is to be at home with the Lord (2 Cor 5:8).

Fourth, the death and resurrection of Jesus, and his ascension back to heaven ushered in the coming of the Holy Spirit to God’s children. Jesus said, “It is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Advocate will not come to you, but if I go, I will send him to you” (Jn 16:7). Indeed, as recorded in Acts 2, the Holy Spirit descended upon the disciples, making his presence felt with the rush of a wind, with tongues resting on each of them as they began to speak in other languages as the Spirit enabled them. And the good news is that what was true of the disciples then is now true for us who believe. This was long prophesied in Joel 2:28-29 where God said, “I will pour out my spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, and your young men shall see visions. Even on the male and female slaves, in those days I will pour out my spirit.”

Fifth, with Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, the Lord’s earthly life was punctuated with victory, not defeat. By rising up, God proved that it was impossible for Jesus to be held in the power of death (Acts 2:24). He brought into fruition his many declarations concerning his passion, death and resurrection (Mt 16:21, 17:9, 20:19, 26:32), clothing us with the confidence that his many other promises will likewise be fulfilled. Having proven his word on this matter, we can count on Jesus who said, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away” (Mt 24:35).

Sixth, Jesus’ resurrection from the dead gave us a credible witness to genuine Christian life. While still alive, Jesus was perceived by the people as one who taught with authority (Mt 7:29), for his works and actions validated his words. This became more pronounced as he rose from the dead. His teachings on love and forgiveness, faith and obedience, holiness and true happiness, humility and self-denial, justice and mercy, as well as on God’s sovereignty and power did not remain as pure rhetoric but as words that are “alive and active, sharper than any two-edged” (Heb 4:12). Jesus did as he said, and said as he did. Truly he reflected God’s glory and the exact imprint of his very being (Heb 1:3).

Finally, although this list is not exhaustive, Jesus’ resurrection from the dead sends the clear message that the best in our lives is yet to come. As Romans 8:18 declares, “I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory about to be revealed to us.” We often question the widespread evil around us, but we can be consoled in knowing that at the end of time, God will make everything right. “In accordance with his promise, we wait for new heavens and a new earth, where righteousness dwells” (2 Pet 3:13). “The hour is coming when all who are in their graves will hear his voice and will come out: those who have done good to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil to the resurrection of condemnation” (Jn 5:28-29). “He will repay according to each one’s deeds: to those who by patiently doing good seek for glory and honor and immortality, he will give eternal life, while for those who are self-seeking and who obey not the truth but injustice, there will be wrath and fury” (Rom 2:6-8).

Ascending back to heaven to sit at the right hand of the Father to mediate for us, his disciples could not help but look intently at the miraculous event unfolding before their eyes. At this, two angels appeared and said, “Men of Galilee, why do you stand here looking into the sky? This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.” Just as we profess: Christ has died, Christ has risen, and Christ will come again.

Let this be our hope during this season and beyond. Happy Easter. Happy Resurrection Sunday.