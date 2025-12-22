What matters most

The biblical age is seventy. And if you’re strong seventy, with proper exercise, diet and medical care, you’ll reach eighty. And the year after that are bonuses from Heaven. I am achieving this and I thank God’s mercy. I want to make an enumeration of my small victories now at my age I am not using a cane, still has good eyesight and can still walk few kilometers with ease. I am very proud of myself.

Until today I am still a multi-functional person. I still can write this article that you’re reading. I am consultant- adviser of several government agencies and private companies. I package deals. I am having fellowship almost every night with friends. I am either an officer or member of highly committed organizations like the Rotary Club of Angeles, Pampanga Press Club,Monday Club and Wednesday Club.I cannot thank enough the good Lord for giving me a good life. I keep praying to our Lord Almighty that he bless me and all my love ones with more healthy years . That’s all that matters.

﻿. A bit of advice to fellow senior citizens. To live a strong and happy life one has to be passionate in everything he does. When you work, work hard. When you are having a good time, enjoy it to the max. And surround yourself with friends, real nice friends and not the toxic ones. I have my Alfresco boys composed of mostly seniors and we meet every morning from 5in the morning up to 8AM. You have to go out more often, The real enemy of a civilized society is not poverty but boredom and solitude, so they say. So true! It’s a powerful message.

Remember during the pandemic, when Covid was the enemy? In March of 2020, when government started imposing strict restrictions, many of us, particularly senior citizens were forced to confine themselves to their residences. Despite the books, television, YouTube, Netflix and what have you, still the feeling of being ‘imprisoned’ can’t escape the mind. The next question is how do you deal with boredom?

‘Our spirit is high, Sky is the limit. Our faith is much stronger than the fear you have spread. Our hope is firm that we go ahead with our lives even to the point of new normal. Our love with our fellowmen has become more solid as granite. It is a beautiful life as we stay home with our love ones, and busy in many opportunities in life and enjoy the blessings of God.’ The above paragraph was written by y classmate Rod Cantiveros and proof that the eloquence of his pen never escaped him.

NOTES. Sportsman Rodolfo’Bong’ Pineda celebrated his 76th birthday at his plush Royce Hotel and Casino last week December 21. Hundreds of his friends and kins got a real treat in entertainment headlined by Mr. Pure Energy himself, Gary Valenciano…The day before, a golf tournament participated by almost two thousand golfers enjoyed their games. Prizes like cars and highly prized items in a raffle were won by the luck ones.