2024. Enter the dragon. What is in store for us Filipinos? The past years under President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos aka BBM cannot be described as good years due to high prices of basic consumer goods. It was a double whammy. The corruption in government, particularly among some members of the House of Representatives and the Philippine Senate remain unabated. I am not even incline to say sorry but a lot of taxpayers’ money lined up pockets of corrupt officials. Money for the poor were snatched from their mouth. PhilHealth funds depleted. But there’s hope. Hope has no borders and it springs eternal. 2025 is an election year. By October this year candidates will troop to Comelec offices to file their certificates. Choose the right leaders, please.

What we wanted to see in 2024

- That our roads and highways will be upgraded. Example is the Angeles-San Fernando stretch of the MacArthur Highway. Bumpy all the way.

- That flyovers will be constructed on choke points. Not the type of the still unfinished flyover in the Porac-Angeles intersection.

- That the Ombudsman will make a honest to goodness investigations on unfinished public works infrastructure projects.

- That the Philippine National Police (PNP) will purchase more patrol cars for use of the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and be seen patrolling the highways.

- That people stop asking if there is a HPG organization in the PNP and seldom a patrol car is seen on principal roads in the country.

-That the Land Transportation Office (LTO) field more mobile checkpoints frequently in strategic areas in order to stop the mushrooming of colorum vehicles, tricycles with no license, kolong kolong and slow moving trucks and jeepneys that pollute the environment.

- That traffic lights in both Clark Development Corporation and highways in Angeles City and City of San Fernando be calibrated.

- That subdivisions, particularly those in Pampanga be considerate, employ licensed security guards and properly briefed on protocols, good manners and right conduct.

-That Clark Development Corporation can invite more serious foreign investors after this pandemic and an effective strategy will be adopted to save ailing companies inside the Freeport.

- That the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will deepen its investigation on why suddenly the power bills of residential and commercial houses spiked so high.

- That our good Lord keep blessing the true public servants in government and punish the wicked and corrupt ones.

- Anyway, HAPPY NEW YEAR.