WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY MR. PRESIDENT?

In this present time, and in my behalf I will ask, WHAT’S HAPPENING AND WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO OUR COUNTRY PRESIDENT BONGBONG MARCOS NOW THAT WAR IN MIDDLE EAST AFFECTED US?

You are considered the father of this nation and you bear responsibility on how we can survive, thus your reputation is at stake and no one else. Not that spokesperson of yours who is more abrasive than a strong sand paper.

Mr.President, you and majority of our people cannot depend on our senators and congresspersons who are mostly corrupt and only concern on their persons and never on us and you should sincerely face the nation and be functional in these trying times.

And why’s that MR. President despite the hundreds of millions spent for flood control still flooding became worse in many areas in the country and those investigations are seemingly are only for show.

Why’s it Mr.President almost all infra projects, particularly those funded by porks and insertions are attended with corruption and your name, your cousin Martin, your Executive Secretary Bersamin and hundreds of congresspersons including several senators are involved and no big fish is in jail?

Why is it Mr.President the inflation cannot be arrested in-order to stop the ever increasing prices of basic consumer goods and there’s no clear strategy to mitigate it is in place and apparently your economic managers are inept?

Why’s it Mr.President no real help is extended to Filipino farmers since seldom you can’t find farm machineries,silos, re-drying facilities, cold storages and other equipment to modernize our farm methods?

Why’s it Mr. President we keep importing rice, vegetables and other farm products from our neighboring countries which is disadvantageous to our own farmers?

Why’s it Mr. President you are not ordering Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board to compel Manny Pangilinan and Ramon Ang to improve their toll plazas, specifically the RFIDS which is causing traffic every hour on the hour in every exits.

Why’s it that more than fifty percent of the Filipinos are still wallowing in poverty and only politicians, taipans and high echelon officials are very very rich? Many politicians including those in civil service stuffed their pockets with stolen money. Your ombudsman office is apparently very selective. Ano na?

( Nagnakaw ng sardinas, kulong agad. Magnanakaw ng bilyon bilyon, may due process) Diyos ko day.