When a mother grieves

As parents, we can only hope and dream that our children will achieve their aspirations and become the best versions of themselves. We strive to provide for their needs, send them to school, support their ambitions, and, most importantly, stand by them through every triumph and setback. We do everything within our power to fulfill our duties and responsibilities. Yet, there are moments when we must step back and allow them to shine in their own spotlight.

Rene Baterbonia, a young basketball star brimming with potential, dreamed not only of personal success but of lifting his family to a better life. He worked his way up through the amateur basketball scene by competing in regional athletic meets and the Palarong Pambansa. Like many athletes who rose from humble beginnings, Rene was on a path toward greater heights. Recruited to join Ateneo’s collegiate basketball team, he seemed destined to excel in the UAAP and eventually make his way to the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Everything appeared to be falling into place, until that dream was tragically cut short. As a parent, I cannot help but feel deep sorrow for Rovelyn Baterbonia, Rene’s mother, who lost her son in a drowning incident during a team-building activity. They say there is no pain more unbearable than a parent having to bury their child, a grief so profound it wounds the soul in ways that time can never truly heal.

It is impossible not to dwell on the heartbreaking “what could have been.” Rene’s promise of a bright professional basketball career might have paved the way for a more comfortable life for his family. Those dreams, once so vivid, now linger only as echoes of hope lost too soon.

In the widely circulated photo of Rovelyn embracing her son, one cannot help but feel the depth of her anguish. The image captures a pain that words can scarcely express. Surely, she carries questions and regrets that may never find answers. We may seek meaning or even question why such tragedies occur, but sometimes life leaves us with silence where explanations should be.

Yet, these lives should not be remembered only in tragedy. There must be accountability. Questions surrounding the incident deserve clear answers, and if there was any negligence or wrongdoing, justice must be served. Responsibility must be taken so that no other family has to endure such a devastating loss.

Let this tragedy serve as a turning point, a call to ensure that such incidents never happen again. May it inspire stronger safeguards and deeper care for the lives entrusted to institutions and organizations. In the end, it is not only dreams that are lost, but pieces of a family’s heart that can never be restored.