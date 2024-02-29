When can we have the train?

I can only shake my head each time I read that our government will soon,repeat will soon come up with a proposed railway in Northern Mindanao. It is planned to be 54 kilometers long, as announced repeatedly by Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista. (Heto ngang north railway hindi matapos-tapos iyang sa Mindanao pa? (Gising Secretary Bautista).

This country suffered long enough of bad administrations after administrations when railway systems is the subject. Two poorest countries, Bangladesh and Mozambique have efficient railroad networks. (Sa atin? Waley!). Let me retell this once more. In the early years,and that's before World War 2, the tranvias were the mode of transport in Manila. And also in those times there were the trains that ply from Tutuban in Divisoria, Manila to Damortis in La Union. Also there was the Bicol Express that ferry passengers from Manila to the Bicol region. Scratch your head and ask what happened? I am emphatic now. The leaders of this country are guilty of 'dropping the ball'. Past presidents and members of the senate and House of Representatives are all somewhat guilty. (Nagpabaya lahat sila). Up to now we don't have an efficient railway system.

Remember Arthur Tugade? He was secretary of Department Transportation during Duterte's regime. From day one of the Duterte administration he headed the department which is in charge in building the railroad. There’s the much awaited Tutuban to Malolos then to Clark railroad aka North South Commuter Railway project. In my own calculation this project is more or less than one hundred kilometers long Tugade’s press statements during those times said the work on it continued on accelerated pace even amid the pandemic was raging. Six years after, nothing happened, nada, zilch, waley. Unfinished. Let’s make a comparison, and you can research on how the 600 kilometer was undertaken in Thailand. It started in 2017 and it was finished after two years.

How could you not miss the trains It was so easy then for commuters and goods to travel from Tutuban to the north. After making a stop in Malolos, Bulacan it also stopped in San Fernando and then again in Angeles. The Bicol express was taking commuters up to Legazpi City in Albay. Look at the state of the MacArthur Highway today. It is constantly used by heavy trucks that ferry cargoes, otherwise could have been transported by the trains.

To recall under the Arroyo administration, an effort was made to revived the lines. Funds were made available and a Chinese construction firm, the Sinomach undertook the construction. Holy smoke, nothing came out of it because at the very start it was already attended by corruption, according to an article by respected Philippine Star columnist Boo Chanco.The people whom Arroyo trusted to finish the project somehow reportedly pocketed huge slice of the borrowed funds from China Eximbank. What I’ve heard is that the contractor was able to collect despite only 25% of the project was completed. The Aquino government failed to prosecute those responsible. Even the Duterte administration seems have forgotten all about it. I presume up to the present times the government is still servicing the loan since a sovereign guarantee provision is attached to it. This is so sad.

Traffic everywhere. The country is losing billions of pesos everyday. More so now that petroleum prices are surging on a weekly basis. The simple analysis will indicate that it is a direct consequence of obvious