When the other leaves

IT IS often said that you will know the value of a thing or possession only when you lose it. Same with a person whom you have learned to love and cherish through the years and then you will be left reminiscing about his/her importance in your life.

Commitments and personal relationship are forged between you and the bloved. When the time of separation comes, it will both sad and distressing.

On the lighter side, we give notice to the lyrics of Paul Anka's song: When somebody leaves you, it's the time to cry. . .

In a remomantic relationship, it is a give-and-take affair where respect and accommodation are the main ingredients to make the relationship last.

It is when respect disappears between the partners and strains the relationship that it is natural that the bond is severed and terminated.

In matrimonial ceremonies where vows are made that partners remain together till death do them part, it is expected that the spouses remain enamoured with each other. Of course, there are exceptions where they, by mutual agreement, decided to live far from each other. The parting is no sweet sorrow especially if there were previous quarrels and animosities.

For partners genuinely in love with and in respect of each other, there exists a vacuum when one laves the relationship, either through an overseas trip or being gone forever.

# # #

Lenten journey. Upon the initiative of my sone Jerome, a senirr manager at ManuLife, we embarked on our annual lenten journey last March 23, 2024 starting at Barasoain church, Malolos, then to Bulacan, Bulacan, Marilao (San Miguel parish) then to the National Shrine and parish of Divine Mercy, St. joseph the Worker parish at San Jose del Monte, Lady of Lourdes, SJDM. All's well with our Visita Iglesia, including stops at SM mARILAO AND SM San Jose del Monte. At the first stop, we were welcomed by asst. mall manager Janet and PR person Nica; at the second stop, we were warmly received by Giselle, all at the instance of VP Junias Eusebio. A lot of thanks, guys!

In this journey were: Joben who drove the van. Josie, Pia, Kristine amd her beau Jervis, Reginald and his special girl Aubrey, Ingrid, Joben's better half and kids Jeneva and Jeorgina. It was a pleasant and fulfilling journey.