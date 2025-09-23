WHEN TRUST MATTERS MOST

TRUST (/trəst/noun): freedom from suspicion/doubt, sureness, certainty, certitude, assurance, conviction, credence and reliance, synonymous to confidence, belief, faith.
Oxford Languages defines it further as firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something such as "relations have to be built on trust" and in the perspective of law, an arrangement whereby a person (a trustee) holds property as its nominal owner for the good of one or more beneficiaries.
In the quest for success in a business endeavour, trust truly matters most, much like in the partnerships between BDO Unibank and the Social Security System (SSS), and that of BDO Unibank and Suyen Corporation’s BENCH/.
Friends by choice, partners by destiny
“It is always an honor to work with the biggest bank in the Philippines. Entrusting this fund to BDO reflects our confidence in their capability to grow and safeguard our members’ contributions. BDO’s proven track record and commitment to responsible fund stewardship will help us enhance the benefits we provide to millions of Filipinos," said Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, President and CEO of SSS.
The SSS awarded BDO as trustee for a Balanced Fund mandate, a partnership that reaffirms BDO’s credibility, expertise, and leadership in institutional fund management. Managing funds for SSS further strengthens the Bank’s role as a trusted steward of large-scale institutional funds for both corporate and public sector clients.
SSS records show that reported that its number of new members from January to July 2024 surged by 165 percent to 2.4 million from 923,000 new members recorded in the same period last year, a milestone reflects the agency's commitment to expand its membership, reach all working Filipinos who will have access to a comprehensive set of social security benefits, and protection that can help safeguard the financial well-being of families, particularly during times of uncertainty.
The data further showed that Luzon recorded the highest number of new members, with more than 882,000. The National Capital Region came in second with over 693,000 new enrollees. Mindanao and Visayas followed with 436,000 and 417,000, respectively. Meanwhile, over 10,000 new members came from international operations.
The BDO-Suyen Corporation BENCH/ partnership underscores a shared mission to ensure financial sustainability of social protection systems and secure the benefits of millions of workers and retirees. By entrusting BDO with this mandate, SSS reinforces its long-term commitment to pension adequacy, financial stability, and inclusive economic growth.
Through customized investment strategies, advanced digital platforms, and dedicated account teams, BDO delivers consistent performance while aligning with the broader goal of national development. The Bank brings decades of fund management experience, robust governance practices, and a client-focused approach. It has a solid history of working with government institutions.
“This is an important mandate for us. It is a responsibility to help secure the future of Filipino retirees. BDO is committed to managing this fund with prudence, transparency, and integrity,” said Nestor V. Tan, President and CEO of BDO Unibank, Inc.
Trust is fundamental to success
“From the very start, we recognized that partnering with a trusted bank was fundamental to the success of our business.”
Trust, shared Virgilio Lim of Suyen Corporation, matters in the company’s remarkable growth of BENCH/ from a small local T-shirt store to a global lifestyle brand with over 1,500 stores worldwide. Today, Suyen represents 18 homegrown brands and 42 international labels, including Aldo, Jo Malone, Charles & Keith, Paul Boulangerie and Marugame while continuing to expand its footprint in both traditional and emerging markets.
Beyond commercial expansion, Suyen Corporation is a builder of brands and a contributor to the nation’s economic and cultural landscape—supporting over 9,000 jobs, collaborating with more than 700 local suppliers, and championing Filipino heritage through initiatives like Ternocon, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, which reimagines the traditional Filipino Terno for modern times.
The company’s remarkable growth is now symbolized by Bench Tower, Suyen Corporation’s 24-storey headquarters in Bonifacio Global City. Designed to meet green mark and LEED Platinum standards, the landmark building reflects the firm’s commitment to sustainable development while giving its brands, led by BENCH/, the operational capacity to scale both locally and globally.
Suyen Corporation’s relationship with BDO began in 1987: “What began as a purely depository relationship with BDO has evolved into a comprehensive partnership, from credit lines and co-branded products to capital loans, that continues to support our growth today.”
Bryan Lim of Suyen Corporation added: “BDO has been a reliable partner in various aspects of our operations,” said “They have supported construction projects, provided capital for expansion, and facilitated systems like our automatic credit arrangement that help us work more efficiently with suppliers and landlords.”
Ben Chan of Suyen Corporation, for his part shared: “Our relationship with BDO has remained strong from the beginning and continues to thrive today. For 38 years, they have made us feel truly valued. Their team is responsive, accommodating, and reliable in delivering consistent client service.”
BDO’s Cash Management Services have played a vital role in ensuring smooth and efficient operations, whether through its payroll solutions, deposit pick-up, or point-of-sale (POS) integration across all BENCH/ stores nationwide.
“Helping Filipino brands like Bench scale responsibly means more than business success. Bench Tower reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond retail, and we at BDO remain committed to support Suyen as it showcases the best of the Philippines to the world, generates livelihood, and fosters innovation,” said Charles Rodriguez, BDO Unibank’s Executive Vice President and Head of Institutional Banking Group.
BDO’s long-standing partnership with Suyen Corporation demonstrates its dedication to empowering Philippine enterprises achieve lasting success, strengthening the nation’s position as a hub for world-class brands and fueling sustainable economic growth. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
'HULOG NG LANGIT'
It's heaven sent.
This is what our kabayans abroad and overseas Filipinos say of BDO Pay, the in-your-pocket way to stay connected 24/7, wherever they are.
With BDO Pay, our kabayans are ensured that the fruits of their hard work can reach their families securely when they need it, by putting their trust in BDO Unibank.
Easy, simple, and secure, BDO Pay is an everyday payment app where you can scan, send, and pay—with no need to cash in. Transactions are a breeze in just a few taps.
“Hulog ng langit!” our kabayans exclaim, now that "Alagang Kabayan" is in your pocket to take wherever you go and send money home with no transaction fee; pay local bills easily with no enrollment needed; request money from other BDO Pay users; and monitor transactions in real-time.
“Whenever our Overseas Filipino clients learn about BDO Pay, nakakatuwa ang reaction nila lalo na pag nalaman nila ang dali lang gamitin. They can access this 24/7 payment app from wherever they are in the world and at any time, late at night or even weekends and holidays,” said Genie T. Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and head of Remittance.
Overseas Pinoys with Kabayan Savings account can send money home through the app in just a few taps, reducing the number of remittances and the fees that come with them. With just one remittance to your Kabayan Savings, you can use BDO Pay and the next Send Money, Pay Bills, and check fund balance are free. It's easy and instant to send money to other BDO accounts, other banks, or mobile wallets. As long as you send to a BDO account, there are no transaction fees, so you can save even more.
Kabayans can also pay over 1,800 billers seamlessly, without needing to enroll. Just enter the bill details and pay the actual amount, with no added convenience fees for more savings.
“In the past, they would have to remit money, and their family back home will pay for their electricity bill, internet fee, or tuition. Besides being inconvenient, sometimes they are late. With BDO Pay, they can directly pay for the bill and avoid any late penalties,” shared Gloria.
With BDO Pay, money doesn't just go out, it can also come back to you. You can “Request Money” from another BDO Pay user to settle loans or split bills. Previously, you had to go home before you could collect from those who borrowed money. Now, just use BDO Pay to request payment. Once collected, funds are credited to your BDO account instantly.
What's more, by using the app, you can track your transactions and see if the utility bill payment was posted, or if the money sent for medical fees was credited. No need for lists because BDO Pay will help you monitor all transactions, not just bill payments but also fund transfers.
Kaya kabayan, i- download na ang BDO Pay app for free from App Store, Google Play, or Huawei AppGallery, sign up, and link your Kabayan Savings account, and you can start using it in minutes.
Simple lang: Log in with your BDO Online username and password, enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, enable the biometric login option for easier access, set up your 6-digit PIN, and finally, select your Kabayan Savings from the menu to link your account.
Experience banking like you’re at home, even when you are thousands of miles away. If you need to talk to someone for help, you can still call the 24-hour customer hotline +632 8888 0000 or walk into any BDO branch and speak to bank officers and staff. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)