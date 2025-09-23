WHEN TRUST MATTERS MOST

TRUST (/trəst/noun): freedom from suspicion/doubt, sureness, certainty, certitude, assurance, conviction, credence and reliance, synonymous to confidence, belief, faith.

Oxford Languages defines it further as firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something such as "relations have to be built on trust" and in the perspective of law, an arrangement whereby a person (a trustee) holds property as its nominal owner for the good of one or more beneficiaries.

In the quest for success in a business endeavour, trust truly matters most, much like in the partnerships between BDO Unibank and the Social Security System (SSS), and that of BDO Unibank and Suyen Corporation’s BENCH/.

Friends by choice, partners by destiny

“It is always an honor to work with the biggest bank in the Philippines. Entrusting this fund to BDO reflects our confidence in their capability to grow and safeguard our members’ contributions. BDO’s proven track record and commitment to responsible fund stewardship will help us enhance the benefits we provide to millions of Filipinos," said Robert Joseph Montes de Claro, President and CEO of SSS.

The SSS awarded BDO as trustee for a Balanced Fund mandate, a partnership that reaffirms BDO’s credibility, expertise, and leadership in institutional fund management. Managing funds for SSS further strengthens the Bank’s role as a trusted steward of large-scale institutional funds for both corporate and public sector clients.

SSS records show that reported that its number of new members from January to July 2024 surged by 165 percent to 2.4 million from 923,000 new members recorded in the same period last year, a milestone reflects the agency's commitment to expand its membership, reach all working Filipinos who will have access to a comprehensive set of social security benefits, and protection that can help safeguard the financial well-being of families, particularly during times of uncertainty.

The data further showed that Luzon recorded the highest number of new members, with more than 882,000. The National Capital Region came in second with over 693,000 new enrollees. Mindanao and Visayas followed with 436,000 and 417,000, respectively. Meanwhile, over 10,000 new members came from international operations.

The BDO-Suyen Corporation BENCH/ partnership underscores a shared mission to ensure financial sustainability of social protection systems and secure the benefits of millions of workers and retirees. By entrusting BDO with this mandate, SSS reinforces its long-term commitment to pension adequacy, financial stability, and inclusive economic growth.

Through customized investment strategies, advanced digital platforms, and dedicated account teams, BDO delivers consistent performance while aligning with the broader goal of national development. The Bank brings decades of fund management experience, robust governance practices, and a client-focused approach. It has a solid history of working with government institutions.

“This is an important mandate for us. It is a responsibility to help secure the future of Filipino retirees. BDO is committed to managing this fund with prudence, transparency, and integrity,” said Nestor V. Tan, President and CEO of BDO Unibank, Inc.