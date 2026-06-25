WHEN WILL DepEd TRULY LEARN?

DepEd Orders No. 15 and No. 16, s. 2026, are being framed as long-overdue solutions, but the more urgent question is this: are they genuine reforms, or merely a rebranding of ideas that should have been standard practice all along? The ILAW framework promises to simplify lesson planning by eliminating the excessive paperwork that has burdened teachers for years. Simplification and transformation are not the same and never will be. When a system creates an unnecessary problem and later “solves” it by undoing its own excesses, the correction of self-inflicted damage ceases to be perceived as progress.

The same applies to DO 15. The emphasis on meaningful assessment, developmental appropriateness, and a reduced testing load sounds progressive. Those principles have always been at the core of sound pedagogy. They are not innovations. They are basics. The fact that they need to be reissued in 2026 reveals a more troubling truth: the system drifted so far from its fundamentals that it now celebrates their return as reform. “Better late than never is never” is a valid justification for institutional amnesia and perennial negligence!

Timing is not the only problem. The deeper issue is legitimacy. A policy that claims to “restore trust” in teachers must be grounded in teacher participation. Yet there is no visible, transparent evidence of nationwide, ground-level consultation during the development of the ILAW framework or the revision of the grading and assessment guidelines. Where were the classroom teachers who have spent years navigating the very burdens these policies claim to remove? Where were the master teachers, instructional leaders, and practitioners who understand the daily realities of lesson planning and assessment? Without authentic stakeholder engagement, these policies risk being tone-deaf directives imposed from above rather than informed solutions developed from within.

Implementation reveals an even sharper contradiction. Sweeping reforms require equally sweeping preparation. Where is the nationwide training? Where is the structured rollout that ensures every teacher understands the philosophy behind ILAW and the recalibrated assessment system? A policy document cannot substitute for professional learning, nor can a template replace deep pedagogical understanding. Without systematic capacity-building, the reform collapses into compliance once again, reduced to another format to follow and another checklist to complete.

The most unsettling aspect is the illusion of change. DepEd explicitly prohibits additional templates and excessive documentation under the new framework. Yet the culture of overcompliance has never been rooted solely in policy. It thrives in layers of interpretation: in regional directives, division mandates, and school-level enforcement. Without dismantling this culture, ILAW risks becoming the next bureaucratic ritual, dressed in the language of flexibility yet, on the ground, experienced as an obligation that demands mere compliance.

Are DO 15 and DO 16 necessary? The honest answer cuts deeper. They are necessary only because the system failed to uphold its own principles for so long. They are necessary as repair mechanisms, not as visionary reforms. That distinction matters because repair is reactive, whereas reform must be anticipatory.

The danger now is complacency. The narrative of “easing teachers’ burden” sounds persuasive. It suggests the problem has been solved. It invites applause for a system that finally acknowledges what teachers have long been saying. But acknowledgment is not accountability, and recognition is not reform.

The recurring question grows louder, not weaker: when will DepEd stop fixing problems it created and start preventing them? When will policy be grounded in sustained consultation, timely action, and coherent implementation? When will reform stop arriving as a response to crisis and begin as a deliberate, forward-looking strategy?

Until those questions are answered, DO 15 and DO 16 remain as they are: not bold solutions, but overdue corrections packaged as breakthroughs.