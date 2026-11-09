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WHERE CHRISTMAS COMES TO LIFE: 5 MUST-VISIT HOLIDAY ATTRACTIONS WORTH THE TRIP

Embark on the ultimate Christmas mall-hop as SM Supermalls unveils 14 spectacular holiday centerpieces across five attraction categories in Central Luzon and CAMANAVA
WHERE CHRISTMAS COMES TO LIFE: 5 MUST-VISIT HOLIDAY ATTRACTIONS WORTH THE TRIP
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CENTRAL LUZON, Philippines, 5TH November 2026 - The holiday season is officially in full swing, and if your social media feed is missing that perfect Christmas photo, it might be time to go mall hopping.

Across Central Luzon and CAMANAVA, SM Supermalls has transformed its atriums into larger-than-life holiday wonderlands, bringing festive dreams, magical destinations, and picture-perfect moments closer to home. From a romantic Parisian Christmas and a Venetian-inspired escape to whimsical reindeer kingdoms, candy-colored dreamscapes, and oversized holiday spectacles, each mall offers a unique MAXED OUT EXPERIENCES that's guaranteed to be feed-worthy, reel-ready, and Christmas bucket-list-worthy.

Think of it as the ultimate holiday scavenger hunt: Can you complete all five Christmas attraction categories?

1. DESTINATION DELIGHTS

Travel the world without leaving the country at SM City Grand Central’s Venetian Wonderland and SM City Clark’s Noel Ville Lumière: City of Lights Christmas 2026. Inspired by Venice and Paris, these immersive displays feature iconic landmarks, glowing canals, charming bridges, and majestic Christmas trees that instantly transport visitors to Europe.

SM City Grand Central brings the charm of a Venetian holiday to Northern Metro Manila with its enchanting “Venetian Wonderland,” featuring a glowing canal, festive gondola, and a stunning 34-foot Christmas tree. Inspired by the romance of Venice and Burano, the centerpiece invites families to wander, wonder, and celebrate the magic of the season.
SM City Grand Central brings the charm of a Venetian holiday to Northern Metro Manila with its enchanting “Venetian Wonderland,” featuring a glowing canal, festive gondola, and a stunning 34-foot Christmas tree. Inspired by the romance of Venice and Burano, the centerpiece invites families to wander, wonder, and celebrate the magic of the season.
SM City Clark welcomes the holiday season with “Noel Ville Lumière: City of Lights Christmas 2026,” featuring a stunning 45-foot Christmas tree, a golden Eiffel Tower, and iconic Parisian-inspired landmarks that transform the mall into a festive destination reminiscent of Christmas in Paris.
SM City Clark welcomes the holiday season with “Noel Ville Lumière: City of Lights Christmas 2026,” featuring a stunning 45-foot Christmas tree, a golden Eiffel Tower, and iconic Parisian-inspired landmarks that transform the mall into a festive destination reminiscent of Christmas in Paris.

2. OVERSIZED HOLIDAY WONDERS

Go big on holiday cheer at SM City Marilao, SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Olongapo Downtown, SM City Tarlac, and SM City San Fernando Downtown. Expect giant nutcrackers, oversized ornaments, towering Christmas trees, festive truck, whimsical holiday villages, and larger-than-life gift box displays perfect for family photos and social media posts.

Taking center stage at SM City Marilao is a magnificent 38-foot Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments and a giant dichroic ribbon that shimmers with color-changing lights from every angle. Adding to the merry spectacle are the towering 12-foot nutcracker soldiers, standing proudly within the attraction, evoking the charm of a grand Christmas celebration.
Taking center stage at SM City Marilao is a magnificent 38-foot Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments and a giant dichroic ribbon that shimmers with color-changing lights from every angle. Adding to the merry spectacle are the towering 12-foot nutcracker soldiers, standing proudly within the attraction, evoking the charm of a grand Christmas celebration.
SM City Olongapo Central lights up the season with “Giant Glow,” featuring a towering 27-foot Christmas tree surrounded by oversized ornaments, colorful bulbs, and festive holiday décor. Adding to the larger-than-life holiday fun is a cheerful oversized truck with Santa Claus waving from the back, creating a picture-perfect Christmas scene.
SM City Olongapo Central lights up the season with “Giant Glow,” featuring a towering 27-foot Christmas tree surrounded by oversized ornaments, colorful bulbs, and festive holiday décor. Adding to the larger-than-life holiday fun is a cheerful oversized truck with Santa Claus waving from the back, creating a picture-perfect Christmas scene.
Santa and his merry elves take center stage at SM City Olongapo Downtown’s “Santa’s Gift Corner.” Bursting with festive charm, the display delivers bigger holiday fun for all ages.
Santa and his merry elves take center stage at SM City Olongapo Downtown’s “Santa’s Gift Corner.” Bursting with festive charm, the display delivers bigger holiday fun for all ages.
A stunning 34-foot Christmas tree and a majestic giant reindeer take center stage at SM City Tarlac, creating a cozy woodland-inspired Christmas wonderland filled with festive décor, pine trees, and beautifully wrapped gifts. Perfect for family photos and holiday memories, this enchanting centerpiece captures the warmth and magic of the season.
A stunning 34-foot Christmas tree and a majestic giant reindeer take center stage at SM City Tarlac, creating a cozy woodland-inspired Christmas wonderland filled with festive décor, pine trees, and beautifully wrapped gifts. Perfect for family photos and holiday memories, this enchanting centerpiece captures the warmth and magic of the season.
Unbox the Magic at SM City San Fernando Downtown, where a festive Christmas throne, glowing acrylic trees, playful reindeer, and sparkling holiday accents create a picture-perfect holiday wonderland. Gather your family and friends, strike a pose, and make unforgettable Christmas memories in this enchanting seasonal destination.
Unbox the Magic at SM City San Fernando Downtown, where a festive Christmas throne, glowing acrylic trees, playful reindeer, and sparkling holiday accents create a picture-perfect holiday wonderland. Gather your family and friends, strike a pose, and make unforgettable Christmas memories in this enchanting seasonal destination.

3. CANDY-COATED CHRISTMAS DREAMS

Sweeten your holiday adventure at SM City Bataan and SM Center Sangandaan. These colorful attractions feature giant teacups, macarons, candy canes, plush-inspired décor, and playful installations that feel straight out of a Christmas fantasy.

Step into a sweet holiday dream at SM City Bataan’s “Holiday Sweet Soirée,” where a magnificent 29-foot Christmas tree is surrounded by oversized teacups, giant teapots, and charming macaron-inspired décor. Bursting with festive colors and whimsical details, it's the perfect spot for magical Christmas photos and family memories.
Step into a sweet holiday dream at SM City Bataan’s “Holiday Sweet Soirée,” where a magnificent 29-foot Christmas tree is surrounded by oversized teacups, giant teapots, and charming macaron-inspired décor. Bursting with festive colors and whimsical details, it's the perfect spot for magical Christmas photos and family memories.
Christmas gets extra sweet at SM Center Sangandaan with the “Sweet Plushie Holiday” centerpiece, a candy-coated wonderland filled with towering Christmas trees, oversized candy canes, and whimsical plush-inspired décor. This colorful holiday dreamscape is the perfect backdrop for festive photos and fun-filled Christmas memories with family and friends
Christmas gets extra sweet at SM Center Sangandaan with the “Sweet Plushie Holiday” centerpiece, a candy-coated wonderland filled with towering Christmas trees, oversized candy canes, and whimsical plush-inspired décor. This colorful holiday dreamscape is the perfect backdrop for festive photos and fun-filled Christmas memories with family and friends

4. QUIRKY AND PLAYFUL HOLIDAY ESCAPES

At SM Center Pulilan and SM City Telabastagan, Christmas comes alive through playful characters, furry friends, vibrant colors, and festive details that bring out the child in everyone.

 

SM Center Pulilan adds a playful touch to the holidays with “Furry Friends Holiday,” featuring a dazzling 25-foot Christmas tree. Surrounded by adorable furry friends, the festive centerpiece creates a warm and picture-perfect Christmas destination for families.
SM Center Pulilan adds a playful touch to the holidays with “Furry Friends Holiday,” featuring a dazzling 25-foot Christmas tree. Surrounded by adorable furry friends, the festive centerpiece creates a warm and picture-perfect Christmas destination for families.
SM City Telabastagan welcomes the season with “Yuletide Dreams & Sparkling Joys,” a colorful Christmas centerpiece featuring a towering festive tree adorned with shimmering lights, tinsel, and handcrafted details, the display brings warmth, wonder, and joyful holiday memories for all.
SM City Telabastagan welcomes the season with “Yuletide Dreams & Sparkling Joys,” a colorful Christmas centerpiece featuring a towering festive tree adorned with shimmering lights, tinsel, and handcrafted details, the display brings warmth, wonder, and joyful holiday memories for all.

5. WHIMSICAL CHRISTMAS WONDERLANDS

For a truly magical experience, visit SM City Pampanga, SM City Baliwag, and SM City Valenzuela. From reindeer kingdoms and glowing floral gardens to moonlit storybook scenes and floating hot-air balloons, these attractions invite guests to step into a world of wonder.

SM City Pampanga ushers in the holiday season with “Lumin’s Tale: The Land of Christmas Reindeer 2026,” an enchanting Christmas centerpiece inspired by Lubao’s rich sampaguita heritage. Centered on Lumin, the majestic guardian reindeer, the immersive display invites guests to explore glowing pathways, festive landscapes, and magical holiday wonders.
SM City Pampanga ushers in the holiday season with “Lumin’s Tale: The Land of Christmas Reindeer 2026,” an enchanting Christmas centerpiece inspired by Lubao’s rich sampaguita heritage. Centered on Lumin, the majestic guardian reindeer, the immersive display invites guests to explore glowing pathways, festive landscapes, and magical holiday wonders.
SM City Baliwag brings a touch of holiday whimsy with “Sparkle Every Holiday Moment,” where a dazzling 30-foot Christmas tree rises amid giant hot air balloons, fluffy clouds, and candy-colored delights. Like stepping into a Christmas daydream, the enchanting centerpiece fills every corner with wonder, joy, and magical photo-worthy moments.
SM City Baliwag brings a touch of holiday whimsy with “Sparkle Every Holiday Moment,” where a dazzling 30-foot Christmas tree rises amid giant hot air balloons, fluffy clouds, and candy-colored delights. Like stepping into a Christmas daydream, the enchanting centerpiece fills every corner with wonder, joy, and magical photo-worthy moments.
SM City Valenzuela brings storybook magic to life with “Once Upon a Moonlit Christmas,” featuring a dazzling 34-foot Christmas tree, a radiant crescent moon, and whimsical holiday accents. Bathed in celestial sparkle, the enchanting centerpiece creates a dreamy holiday wonderland for families to enjoy.
SM City Valenzuela brings storybook magic to life with “Once Upon a Moonlit Christmas,” featuring a dazzling 34-foot Christmas tree, a radiant crescent moon, and whimsical holiday accents. Bathed in celestial sparkle, the enchanting centerpiece creates a dreamy holiday wonderland for families to enjoy.

Beyond their visual appeal, these centerpieces create spaces where memories are made. Families can take annual Christmas portraits, and friends can capture barkada moments. Best of all, these experiences are free and open for everyone to enjoy.

 

As the MOST-LOVED MALL destination for generations of shoppers, SM Supermalls continues to create meaningful moments that bring communities together while celebrating the joy and wonder of the season.

So grab your cameras, gather your loved ones, and start exploring. With so many festive displays waiting to be discovered, there is no better time to go mall hopping, capture picture-perfect memories, and GALA TO THE MAX this Christmas season.

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About SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia's largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China. For generations, SM has grown alongside Filipino communities by creating destinations where people, businesses, and opportunities come together.

Through "My SM," SM continues to evolve with the changing lifestyles and needs of Filipino communities, reimagining the mall experience through thoughtfully designed spaces, better connectivity, innovative digital conveniences, and meaningful experiences that foster connection and strengthen communities.

My SM. Your Most Loved Supermall.