WHERE CHRISTMAS COMES TO LIFE: 5 MUST-VISIT HOLIDAY ATTRACTIONS WORTH THE TRIP

CENTRAL LUZON, Philippines, 5TH November 2026 - The holiday season is officially in full swing, and if your social media feed is missing that perfect Christmas photo, it might be time to go mall hopping.

Across Central Luzon and CAMANAVA, SM Supermalls has transformed its atriums into larger-than-life holiday wonderlands, bringing festive dreams, magical destinations, and picture-perfect moments closer to home. From a romantic Parisian Christmas and a Venetian-inspired escape to whimsical reindeer kingdoms, candy-colored dreamscapes, and oversized holiday spectacles, each mall offers a unique MAXED OUT EXPERIENCES that's guaranteed to be feed-worthy, reel-ready, and Christmas bucket-list-worthy.

Think of it as the ultimate holiday scavenger hunt: Can you complete all five Christmas attraction categories?

1. DESTINATION DELIGHTS

Travel the world without leaving the country at SM City Grand Central’s Venetian Wonderland and SM City Clark’s Noel Ville Lumière: City of Lights Christmas 2026. Inspired by Venice and Paris, these immersive displays feature iconic landmarks, glowing canals, charming bridges, and majestic Christmas trees that instantly transport visitors to Europe.