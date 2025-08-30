Whey King, Nepo Center to Fuel 2025 Titan 77.7 Phil

GoRacePH, founder and organizer of the Titan 77.7 Philippines, announced that Whey King Supplements and Nepo Center are the presenting sponsors of the race's 2025 edition.

Titan 77.7 Philippines is recognized as Asia’s toughest duathlon and the nation’s most prestigious race of its kind.

The partnership underscores the growing prominence of the event and its commitment to elevating multisport excellence in the Philippines.

Clark Freeport has long been the premier stage where the country’s toughest duathletes

converge to test their strength, endurance, and willpower.

This year, the legacy

continues with the 4th Titan 77.7 Philippines—the benchmark race recognized across Asia as the ultimate test in run-bike-run competition.

At the heart of the challenge is the 77.7-mile (125 kilometers) course, crafted to punish

and inspire. Participants must conquer the infamous One Clark Boulevard bike course, a

stretch notorious for its multiple climbs and rolling terrain totalling to almost 1500m in elevation.

Athletes need not only physical training but also mental fortitude to

endure this brutal section—a defining feature that has earned Titan 77.7 Philippines its fearsome reputation.

“We designed Titan 77.7 Philippines to be more than just a race—it’s a battle of

resilience, determination, and heart,” said Jumbo Tayag, Race Director of GoRacePH.

“With Whey King and Nepo Center joining us as Presenting Sponsors, this year’s edition will bring another world-class stage to Clark, solidifying its title as the Duathlon Capital of the Philippines. Athletes can expect an unforgettable experience marked by grueling

competition, but also by community and celebration,” he added.

Whey King Supplements executives said this partnership represents an important investment in

both athlete support and the growth of duathlon in the Philippines.

“Whey King has always been about empowering athletes with the right nutrition,

mindset, and energy to reach their peak,” said Nigel Young, CEO of Whey King

Supplements.

“Supporting Titan 77.7 Philippines is more than just backing an event—it’s

about championing the passion of every athlete who dares to take on this grueling

course. Titan is where heroes are made, and Whey King is proud to fuel that journey," Young added.

Chito Gomez, of Nepo Center Marketing Team head, said the event goes beyond a sporting spectacle

“Our partnership with GoRacePH’s Titan 77.7 Philippines is rooted in our shared belief in

passion and community. At Nepo Center, we value creating spaces that bring people

together, which perfectly reflects the spirit of this event. More than a race, Titan 77.7

strengthens connections—bringing together families, friends, and communities in a

shared celebration of endurance and unity," he said.

The Titan 77.7’s staging at Filinvest Mimosa Leisure City adds another layer of prestige.

Set against the expansive landscapes of Clark Freeport, the venue offers an

environment that combines world-class racing conditions with the natural beauty of

Pampanga—making every stride and pedal stroke both a challenge and a triumph.

Clark Development Corporation voices full support, underscoring Clark’s status as a

premier sporting destination

“The Clark Development Corporation fully supports the staging of this event in the Clark Freeport. Aligned with CDC’s programs for development is the promotion of sports tourism in the zone. As the preferred venue by many sports event organizers, CDC continuously upgrades its facilities and services to make the Clark experience memorable, convenient, and safe. We are proud to partner with GoRacePH headed by Race Director Jumbo Tayag and his colleagues in ensuring the successful outcome of the race. With the able support of

Whey King and Nepo Center, this episode of Titan 77.7 will again be a living testament

to CDC’s commitment to sports and human development," said Miguel Dela Rosa, VP for

Administration and Finance.

The 2025 Titan 77.7 Philippines will feature three race categories designed to challenge athletes of all levels.

At its core is the featured Titan 77.7 distance, a grueling 4km run –100km bike – 21km run distance, built for hardened duathletes and those looking for a genuine, gritty test of endurance.

For newcomers and fitness enthusiasts ready to take their first step into the world of

duathlon, the Titan Jr. Sprint of 4km run-25km bike-4km run distance offers a perfect

introduction, providing a taste of the Titan experience in an accessible yet competitive

environment.

Rounding out the lineup is the Titan 77.7 2-Person Relay, a unique format created for

single-sport athletes and team challengers—where one takes on the run and the other

powers through the bike—allowing athletes to experience the legendary Titan

atmosphere together while showcasing strategy, camaraderie, and resilience.

For registration, sponsorship opportunities, and oﬃcial updates, visit

https://goclarkph.com and