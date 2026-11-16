WHO IS ACCOUNTABLE AND WHO IS LIABLE?

Hindi sila nakapagsalita nang pagpuputulin sila. Walang public hearing na dinaluhan ang mga mahogany na mahigit tatlumpung taon nang nakatayo sa tabi ng kalsada. Walang pirmang inilagay ang mga acacia na ang lilim ay naging bubong ng mga tricycle at ng mga batang pauwi galing eskwela. Ang tanging bumoto para sa kanila ay ang lilim mismo, at hindi iyon binibilang sa anumang konseho.

A copy is not consent. Mayor Luriz says the municipality "neither approved nor issued" the tree-cutting permit. That is true, and it is also the problem. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reportedly issued the Special Tree Cutting Permit on October 8, 2026, and the LGU of Arayat was handed a copy "as formal notification."

Notification is not consultation, and a photocopy is not a Sangguniang Bayan resolution. Sections 26 and 27 of the Local Government Code require national agencies to consult the affected local government and secure the prior approval of the Sanggunian concerned before implementing projects that may cause, among other things, loss of forest cover or climatic change. The Supreme Court has applied these provisions against national government projects before, in Lina v. Paño and Province of Rizal v. Executive Secretary., and I hope that the legal officers of all concerned parties are aware of these jurisprudences relative to this matter. Whether a roadside stand of 208 mature trees counts as "forest cover" is arguable, but it is a question the municipality should have forced, not one it should have waved through with a receiving stamp.

Barangay Captain Froilan Soriano has already asked the question Mayor Jeffrey Luriz should have asked first: were there proper consultations and the necessary clearances?

Inconvenience is not "public safety". If I am not mistaken, Presidential Decree 953 prohibits cutting trees in public places unless it is necessary for public safety. That clause is the legal hinge of this entire controversy.

The Court of Appeals has pulled on that hinge before. In a Naga City case, it upheld a ruling nullifying tree-cutting permits granted for road-widening and drainage projects rather than for public safety and held DPWH and DENR officials liable. It did this even though the DPWH had submitted its requirements and replaced each cut tree with 100 seedlings. Compliance with paperwork did not cure the absence of proven necessity.

Now read Arayat's own justification. Drainage was needed to stop rainwater from pooling and to reduce flash floods that "disrupt motorists and commuters." Flooding is real, and I do not dismiss it. But a delayed commute is an inconvenience. If the government wants to rest this permit on public safety, it must prove it, with data, with engineering studies, and with a showing that no alternative alignment could spare the trees. Department of Public Works and Highways's own Department Order 057, series of 2016, requires an in-depth review of the feasibility of the project taking into consideration the possible options avoiding tree cutting. Where is that review? Let it be shown to the public.

The mathematics of pretentiousness is quite obvious and glaring! Dalawang daan at walong puno. Dalawampung libo't walong daang punla. Isang daan sa isa, ayon sa patakaran ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), at ito ang itinakdang replacement ratio para sa mga punong naaapektuhan ng development projects. Maayos sa papel. Pero ang punla ay hindi puno. Ang punla ay pangako, at ang pangakong iyon ay kailangang mabuhay sa araw, sa tagtuyot, at sa kapabayaan ng mga hindi na babalik para magdilig. Ang mahogany na tatlumpung taong gulang ay hindi mapapalitan ng seedling na hindi pa nga nakakaabot sa tuhod.

May mas mabigat pang binitiwan ang munisipyo nang hindi sinasadya. Ayon sa kanila, itatanim ang mga kapalit sa mga lugar na "hindi maaapektuhan ng future road-widening." Ibig sabihin, may susunod pang road-widening at may susunod pang mga puno na ituturing na balakid. Hindi ito isang pagkakamali lang. Ito ay isang plano na hindi pa lang inaanunsyo.

Saan napunta ang mga kahoy? Mayor Luriz clarified that no logs or cut materials were turned over to the municipality, and that the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are directly responsible for their collection and disposal. Fine. Then the public is entitled to a plain accounting from those two agencies: the volume of timber produced, who scaled it, who transported it, who received it, and where it is now. Thirty-year-old mahogany is not firewood. I am not alleging theft. I am saying that when 208 mature trees disappear from public roadsides, a chain of custody must exist, and it must be open to inspection.

The mayor also urged residents to "verify" what circulates on social media. Gladly. Verification, however, is a two-way street. Publish the permit, the tree inventory, the Environmental Compliance Certificate or Certificate of Non-Coverage, the consultation records, and the replacement planting plan with its sites and its survival monitoring. The Constitution guarantees the right to information on matters of public concern and commands the State to adopt full public disclosure of its transactions. Residents who ask for documents are not spreading rumors but are merely exercising a right.

The Constitution recognizes the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology. In Oposa v. Factoran, the Supreme Court said that right belongs even to generations not yet born. The Rules of Procedure for Environmental Cases let any citizen file suit as a steward of that right and seek a Temporary Environmental Protection Order. The decision on the Naga City case shows that courts will look past the permit to the purpose.

Hindi ako laban sa drainage o sa proteksiyon para sa kalsadang binabaha, ngunit tutol ako sa gobyernong unang pumuputol bago magpaliwanag, at sa mga opisyal na nag-aakalang sapat na ang resibo ng "notification" para palitan ang pahintulot ng mamamayan. Dapat hindi nangyari o inihinto ang pagputol hangga't hindi ipinakikita ang batayan ng "public safety," hangga't walang tunay na konsultasyon sa Sangguniang Bayan at sa mga barangay, at hangga't walang pampublikong accounting ng bawat puno at bawat piraso ng kahoy. Kapag ginawa nila iyon at tumagal pa rin ang kanilang katuwiran, mananagot sila sa harap ng bayan at ng hukuman. Kapag hindi, alam na natin ang sagot.

Puwedeng itanim muli ang puno, ngunit hindi ang tatlumpung taon.