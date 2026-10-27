WHO OWNS TTKD?

The 2026 edition of Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan (TTKD) was a resounding success, drawing more than 35,000 people to the stretch of MacArthur Highway in Balibago for two nights of music, dancing, and celebration.

But beyond the massive crowd, the pulsating music, and the festive atmosphere, Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II wanted Angeleños and attendees to pause and reflect on a more important question: Why do we celebrate Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan every year?

Is it simply a street party? Is it an excuse to drink and have fun? Is it about generating business and profit?

Or is there something deeper behind an event that has endured for 34 years?

For those now in their 20s and mid-30s, the origins of TTKD may be nothing more than a vague recollection, if they know its history at all. For those who witnessed its beginnings, the memories may have faded amid the years of celebrations that followed.

Perhaps this is why Mayor Jon made it a point to revisit the story behind the annual event. He instructed the Angeles City Information Office to produce a mini-documentary that would remind Angeleños of how TTKD started, why it was created, and what it was meant to represent.

The 14-minute documentary premiered during the opening of this year's TTKD. Many who watched it praised the production, appreciating the opportunity to revisit a significant chapter in Angeles City's history.

But no documentary, however well-intentioned, can satisfy every viewer or capture every perspective. And perhaps that is especially true when telling a story as deeply personal and historically significant as Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan.

Fourteen minutes to tell a 34-year story

As the director of the mini-documentary, I knew from the outset that it would be difficult to do justice to the entire history of TTKD in just 14 minutes, particularly with limited preparation time and resources to gather information, track down personalities, and verify historical accounts.

The challenge was not a lack of people worth interviewing. It was the opposite.

There are simply too many people whose contributions, memories, and personal experiences deserve to be heard.

Those who were there during the first TTKDs in the 1990s have their own stories to tell. Some may remember the circumstances that led to the event's creation. Others may recall the people who organized it, the businesses that supported it, or the atmosphere of a city trying to recover from one of the most devastating natural disasters in its history.

Every account adds another piece to the larger picture.

Had we been given the resources and time to produce a full-length movie documentary or a docuseries, we could have interviewed dozens of personalities and explored the different versions of the story in greater detail.

Even The Last Dance, the acclaimed documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty, drew criticism from some of the very people who were part of that history, including Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas. For those who lived through the Jordan era, the series brought back memories of an extraordinary period in basketball.

Yet, as with any retelling of history, not everyone agreed with how every part of the story was presented.

That is the nature of documenting history. The finished product is one telling of a much bigger story, shaped by the available evidence, the people interviewed, and the time and resources allotted to the production.

Our mini-documentary was never meant to be the final word on TTKD. It was an attempt to bring its origins back into public consciousness and encourage a new generation to understand why this annual celebration began in the first place.

The people behind the story

Any account of TTKD's origins would be incomplete without mentioning Edgardo “Ed” Pamintuan, whose name has become synonymous with the event.

You cannot tell the story of Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan without telling the story of EdPam, the mayor during whose administration the event began.

The documentary featured him as its central historical figure. Veteran journalist Caesar “Bong” Lacson and veteran broadcaster Cecile Yumul, both of whom shared their recollections, also spoke about his role in the beginnings of TTKD.

Alexander Cauguiran, Pamintuan's former chief of staff, was likewise acknowledged. During that administration, Cauguiran played a significant role in helping carry out the mayor's initiatives, much like a general translating a commander's vision into action. His contribution to TTKD was not ignored: his name was mentioned, his image appeared in the documentary, and he was again acknowledged in the closing credits.

The documentary also recognized Francis “Kiko” Sison, brother of former City Administrator Mark Allen Sison, who coined the title Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan. Bong Lacson mentioned him in the interview.

Still, there were other people whose stories could not be explored at length.

Nikki Reyes, who created the early TTKD artworks and logos, is one of them. The business owners who answered the call to open their establishments and help boost the morale of Angeleños in the aftermath of the Mount Pinatubo eruption deserve their own stories, too.

So does Raffy Angeles, who chaired TTKD after the Pamintuan-Cauguiran era and helped institutionalize Jaycees Culiat as the event's principal organizing partner moving forward during the administration of Mayor Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin in 1998.

Past TTKD chairpersons, including the indefatigable Jean McTavish-Mandap, and the many members of Jaycees Culiat who have devoted their time and energy to keeping the tradition alive also deserve recognition.

These are not insignificant omissions. They are reminders of how much more there is to tell.

And that brings us to the more important question.

Who really owns Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan?

TTKD is not anybody's political property

Is it owned by the mayor who initiated it? By the people who came up with its concept? By the individuals who organized its earliest editions? By the Jaycees who helped sustain it? Or by the successive city administrations that continued to stage it?

The answer is simple: Angeles City owns TTKD. Angeleños own TTKD.

It is not the exclusive property of one individual or political camp.

Credit must be given where credit is due. The people who conceived the idea, gave it a name, designed its original identity, organized its first editions, rallied the business community, and helped institutionalize the event all deserve recognition.

Giving credit to one person does not diminish another's contribution. Recognizing one administration's role does not erase the efforts of those who came before or those who carried the tradition forward.

History should not be a contest in which acknowledging one person automatically means discrediting another.

TTKD emerged in the aftermath of the Mount Pinatubo eruption, when Angeles City and its people were grappling with the devastation and uncertainty left by the disaster. The event was conceived as a way to lift people's spirits, restore morale, and remind the city that life had to move forward despite the adversity.

Over the decades, the event grew. More performers took the stage, more businesses participated, more people filled the streets, and more generations came to know TTKD as part of the city's cultural calendar.

But the spectacle should never overshadow the reason it exists.

The music may change. The organizers may change. The political leadership may change. The scale of the celebration may grow or contract.

The essence, however, should remain.

TTKD is a celebration of resilience. It is a reminder of how a community can respond to adversity by coming together, rebuilding confidence, and finding reasons to celebrate life again.

It is an experience, yes, but it is also a reminder. And like any meaningful tradition, its value lies not only in what people experience today but also in what they understand about the past.

When history rises above politics

One thing I appreciate about Mayor Jon's emphasis on the mini documentary is that he did not allow political considerations to dictate whose story deserved to be told.

Ed Pamintuan was not his political ally. Yet Mayor Jon recognized that Pamintuan's role in TTKD's beginnings was central to understanding the event's history.

That should not be remarkable. It should be normal.

If an initiative has benefited the city, its origins deserve to be remembered honestly. If people have made meaningful contributions, they deserve to be acknowledged fairly, regardless of their political affiliations.

Mayor Jon's instruction was not about claiming ownership of TTKD for himself or his administration. It was about bringing the story back to the people and reminding them of the purpose behind the celebration.

That is an important distinction.

A mayor's responsibility is not merely to stage an annual event, ensure that the program runs smoothly, or draw a massive crowd. It is also to help preserve the city's identity and pass its history on to the next generation.

Of course, the mini documentary can be improved. More personalities can be interviewed. More archival materials can be gathered. Different accounts can be compared, and certain chapters can be explored more deeply.

Perhaps a longer documentary or a docuseries should follow. There is enough material and enough people with stories to tell to make that worthwhile.

But we must not let the pursuit of a perfect historical account prevent us from beginning the conversation.

A legacy that belongs to everyone

At the end of the day, TTKD is much bigger than any documentary, mayor, organizer, or political administration.

So, who owns Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan?

Not one man. Not one mayor. Not one political party. Not one organization.

If there is one thing worth remembering after the music fades and the streets return to normal, it is this: Tigtigan Terakan Keng Dalan was born out of adversity, sustained by collective effort, and carried forward by a city that refused to be defeated.

That is the story worth telling.

That is the legacy worth protecting.

And that is why, after 34 years, we must continue to celebrate TTKD—not merely because we can party in the streets, but because we remember what it means to rise together.