WHY COMPARE?

Someone posted on Facebook trying to make a comparison between the two juniors of the late Congressman and Mayor Carmelo ‘Tarzan’ Lazatin. Pitting Mayor Jon against Congressman Pogi, that is. Why put them into a match? What is the message that post wish to convey? If Cong Tarzan were alive today, I think he will make an effort to correct the comparison which to my personal view is most unfair to both Pogi and Jon. Observing things from a distance will miss accuracy if you can’t get close range to assess what’s happening really on the ground. My parish priest said no one has the right to pass judgement on individuals. Anyone can comment, yes. More so if the subjects are politicians. It’s part of freedom of expression. Let it rest.

Let’s analyze.During his time in the House of Representatives, Congressman Jonjon may not be thunderous in the halls of congress like then Congressman Dante Marcoleta but the road and bridge projects he initiated in his congressional district, particularly in Angeles City, are very visible and are extremely appreciated. Mayor Pogi on the other hand did something extraordinary during the two years when Covid 19 was raging and most everyone were fearing of contamination that may even result to death. Mayor Pogi's concern pushed him to the limit. He went to several houses in the city, personally visited the sick bringing medicines, food packs, cavans of rice and some cash. The approbation from his constituents he regards as very gratifying.

The local executives in their first six months of their first term will face several challenges. Problems which mostly he will inherit from his predecessor. Almost all local governments are in debt due to ambitious projects. I remember then Mayor Edgardo Pamintuan borrowed a huge amount for the construction of a new city hall and a sports complex but were never realized. During the administration of Mayor Pogi he preferred the upgrade of the hospital and city college. He also borrowed a huge amount. He should have rolled his sleeves to collect vigorously more tax money, while looking for other sources other than the traditional. Lazatin's first term wasn’t without the usual gestation period but he hurdled it somehow.

Notes- The holding of the 2025 Tigtigan, Terakan king Dalan (Experience Live, Love Angeles) was a smashing success. Credit should go to the Angeles Kuliat Jaycees headed by Jean Mctavish Mandap and the Angeles City Tourism Office headed by Louie Lazatin. The affair was supported by the local PNP, PDEA, Bureau of Fire Protection, AC Engineers Office, ACTDO and EMS, according to Alfred Sangil a volunteer worker at the ACTO. More than 60 thousand attended the two day affair… Kudos to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon for relentlessly cleaning the ranks of the department and investigating the inestimable corruption done.The Poraquenos are proud of him.