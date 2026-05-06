Why give in to extortion?

The arrest of social media personality Franco Mabanta over an alleged P350-million extortion attempt against former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez has stirred another round of public debate — not only about accountability in government, but also about the growing culture of coercion, blackmail, and transactional influence masquerading as journalism or advocacy.

Let me be clear: I do not condone extortion from anyone, whether they come from legitimate media organizations, fringe online platforms, self-styled commentators, or outright hao siaos pretending to be purveyors of truth. Extortion is extortion, regardless of who commits it or what platform they hide behind.

And if members of so-called legitimate media organizations are involved in such acts, they are no different. They lose any moral standing the moment journalism is weaponized for personal gain. The badge of “media” should never become a shield for criminal behavior.

But while the allegations against Mabanta deserve full and impartial investigation, this case also raises a disturbing and equally important question: why give in?

According to the National Bureau of Investigation, Mabanta and four others were arrested in an entrapment operation after allegedly demanding P350 million in exchange for not releasing a video supposedly linking Romualdez to anomalies involving flood control projects. Authorities reportedly recovered P70 million, while reports indicate marked money amounting to hundreds of millions was involved in the operation.

The natural question that follows is straightforward: who handed over the money?

Because somebody clearly did.

And this is where public curiosity becomes justified.

If the accusations were baseless, if the threats had no substance, and if one’s conscience were genuinely clear, why engage at all? Why entertain such a demand? Why not simply dismiss it, challenge its release, and let the truth speak for itself?

A person who knows that allegations are fabricated typically has every reason to face them head-on. The law provides remedies against defamation, cyber libel, and malicious attacks. Public officials, especially those who have vast legal and institutional resources, are hardly defenseless against blackmail attempts.

So why negotiate with alleged extortionists?

This is the uncomfortable part of the story that cannot simply be brushed aside by celebrating an arrest.

The public deserves transparency not only from the accused extortionists but also from those who allegedly became their targets.

If indeed money changed hands as part of this operation, was it purely under NBI supervision as part of a carefully orchestrated entrapment? Or was there prior engagement that gave the suspects reason to believe payment was possible?

These are crucial distinctions.

The fight against extortion is important. No individual, public servant or private citizen, should be subjected to threats and coercion. Those found guilty must face the full force of the law.

But accountability cannot be selective.

This incident should not become a convenient narrative where one side is instantly painted as villain while the other escapes legitimate scrutiny.

Public office demands a higher threshold of transparency. When allegations surface — however malicious or politically motivated they may appear — the response should be openness, documentation, and direct rebuttal, not whispered settlements or mysterious financial transactions.

At the end of the day, only those with something to fear tend to buckle under pressure.

If your conscience is clean, threats do not hold water.

You expose them.

You confront them.

You let the facts prevail.

That is what true accountability looks like — for everyone involved.