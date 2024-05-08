Why I love Kim Soo Hyun

Before I became a fan of Hyun Bin (after watching Crash Landing on You in 2020), there is one Korean actor whom I admire, and that is Kim Soo Hyun, the highest-paid Korean actor as of this time.

He was born on February 16th, 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. Initially, Kim Soo Hyun had dreams of becoming a professional athlete; however fate intervened when he discovered acting as his true passion. His path into the entertainment industry started during high school when he was scouted by an agent who recognized his potential as an actor. With good looks and natural acting skills at hand, it wasn't long before Soo Hyun found himself attending auditions for various roles while also participating in acting schools.

It was in 2013 when the Korean rom-com drama "My Love from the Star" in which KSH plays as the male lead was featured in GMA 7. During these years, there was no Netflix or internet channels where we could watch our favorite shows. Hence, we stayed in tune to watch the show and not miss a single episode. Let's not mention that the K Dramas were dubbed in Filipino and were too slow-paced since the network wanted to maximize profits from acquiring the rights to air the said Korean TV series in the Philippines.

For me, My Love from the Star is a feel-good TV show that highlights amusing and unforgettable scenes from the actors, including Jun Ji Hyun, who plays Steffi Chon, a famous actress. On the other hand, KSH plays the role of Do Min Joon, an alien who has been stranded on Earth for more than 400 years and is almost able to return home but finds himself developing feelings for Steffi Chon.

After this K drama, the next KSH TV series which I followed religiously was "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" and I must say that this is where I saw the excellent acting talent of KSH. This series follows Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest Moon Gang-tae, a psych ward caretaker, who has dedicated his life to taking care of his autistic older brother Moon Sang-tae. Of course, this plot is close to my heart because it tackles the life and challenges of families with children with special needs.

Fast forward to 2024, KSH makes a grand comeback with the Netflix hit "Queen of Tears" which depicts the dizzying crisis and miraculous rekindling of love between Hong Hae-in, a third-generation chaebol heiress of Queens Group, and Baek Hyun-woo, the son of farmers from Yongdu-ri, and their three years of marriage.

Kim Soo Hyun, although a seemingly mysterious South Korean talent, has gained worldwide popularity with his mesmerizing performances and irresistible appeal. From rags to riches, his story of success in showbiz has been truly inspiring.