Why women are always right

Women have been oppressed and underrated on various fronts throughout history. But there is one thing women will never be underrated for and that is always being right. Women are always right. Equipped with natural intuition, emotional intelligence, and a high degree of sensitivity, women are always right.

A woman’s intuition alone makes her always right. A woman can view things from different angles and predict outcomes that are often ignored by others. With that in mind, women are always right because of their ability to judge people and circumstances accurately and make the best decision based on those intuitions.

A woman’s emotional intelligence makes her always right. A woman can tread on sensitive issues without creating any fuss. Women are always right because they are great at communication and conflict resolution. Women usually apply peaceful communication which creates room for healthy and long-lasting relationships. They usually establish relationships based on respect and understanding. Attention to detail; Women are great at remembering important dates like birthdays, and anniversaries and also in spotting the little changes in behavior and mood between individuals.

That is why men should never argue with women. First, because it usually leads to unnecessary strife. Men and women communicate differently based on what research says. This will always make it impossible for men and women to agree on the same page when in argument. This will lead to frustrations and hurt egos between the two sexes. Second, because it doesn’t help in any way. When men argue with women, it is like watching a dog biting its tail. Instead of finding a common agenda or compromising, the argument escalates and ruins the relationship between the two. In the long run, there will be a communication gap and hatred between the two sexes. Third, because it ruins the day. Men should always consider the moods of their women on any day. If you argue with your wife when she is in a bad mood, you will be recreating that bad mood and thus ruining her day. Instead, do something romantic to brighten her day and change her mood. Arguing with women is like giving them a reason to be angry and create hell on earth. So, learn to pick your fights with women wisely. Lastly, because it is demeaning. Arguing with women is degrading and demoralizing. It is like belittling the other person in the argument. No one likes to be demeaned or looked down upon by the other. So, men should always consider these factors and avoid arguing with women altogether. Remember, when a woman is silent, she is angry and looking for the right time to strike. So, keep off arguments with women at all costs. They will always be right.

The other reason why men should not argue with women is because of societal point of view. Men have always been the dominant sex in terms of opinion delivery in any forum. They have always been programmed to be assertive and overbearing in any argument. Arguing with women gives men the opportunity to exercise their dominance over their opponents thus perpetuating the evil gender stereotype.

Men should always learn how to communicate with women in a respectful and considerate manner instead of arguing which will definitely yield negative results. Build understanding and cooperation between the two sexes instead of creating enmity. Remember, there is always something positive to build on rather than to tear apart. So, stop arguing with us women and focus on building healthy and enduring relationships with us.