"Wil to Win" will air soon on TV5

Despite the rumors that Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque are now both dating separately, the issue between them hasn't ended yet.

In a recent interview, Bea was asked who initiated the break up.

She replied "actually, that's false! Hindi ako ang nakipag-break. Pero huwag na natin pag-usapan y'on. Let's leave it in the past, and it's amicable. Okay naman kami."

It was Dominic who broke up with Bea. Contrary to the initial news that Bea çalled off their wedding.

Once and for all, the actress wanted to put an end to the issue that it was her who ended her four-year relationship with Dominic.

"Doon ako siguro mas naaapektuhan, kasi maraming nag-i-spread ng false narratives about my life. And when you're going through something really difficult in your life, and you have other people narrating it for you in a different way, very different from the way you see it, and very different from the truth, sobrang sakit niya."

"Kasi, yes, it affects you because it's one thing to go through something silently, like a very, very huge heartbreak. But it's another thing to be going through it in front of the public na iba yung narrative." she narrated.