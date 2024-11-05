Will Bustos end the Bondoc’s reign?

Will the Bondocs’ reign coming to an end? It’s to be decided in May 2025. In the many political contests in the fourth congressional district, the Bondocs, Rimpy and Ana York, crossed mitts mostly underrated wannabes from Candaba town. Not this time it seems. Incumbent party list Congressman Jorge Bustos had already a taste of how privileged a member of the House of Representatives is. The perks, privileges, pork barrels etc. Bustos is from Masantol and not a candidate to sneeze at. His son is the incumbent mayor of the town. He can pull some sizable votes from Candaba with the help of Andy Gulapa and former Mayor Jerry Pelayo. Based on the crowd that he pulls on his hustings, the Bondocs are in for a drawn battle.

In the many past congresses when names like Laurel, Pendatun, Montano, Roxas, Cortez, Abad, Cases, Raquiza and Crisologo were district congressmen there were verbal skirmishes on the floor, heated debates and very partisan activities. It was a collegial body and partisan lines were drawn. The speakership was never arranged for term sharing. Malacanang never interfered openly. If ever it was brokered within closed doors. Not anymore.

Back to the Bondocs. The political prominence and dominance of the Bondocs in the fourth congressional district never dimmed in a longer period of time. When the late Igmidio ‘Midying’ Bondoc trounced in a down the wire in a congressional race the late Congressman Marciano ‘Mars’ Pineda in the eightees, the influence flourished and son Rimpy and daughter Anna York alternately represented the district. Many tried their luck in snatching the representation but all failed. Rimpy after completing his third term,he fielded his sister Anna York. As is they have a franchise of the fourth congressional district. Will it come to the end with the entry of Patrol Bustos? Abangan!

+++++++++++++++++

Two different fate. Angeles City Mayor Carmelo‘Pogi’ Lazatin Jr. and Mabalacat City Mayor Cris Garbo are the two most visible local executives from the very start of the pandemic. Both were commended for their efforts. Lazatin started giving away computers to public schools in the city. And like Lazatin, Mayor Garbo initiated rapid testing to thousands and installed isolation wards. The two have similar work habits. But fate hasn’t been kind to Garbo. He is now facing several legal battles, while Pogi Lazatin will surely be elected as congressman of the first district. It’s a walk in the garden for him, since he will face an unknown.